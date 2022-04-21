Why You Should Not Wax Your Face

Lately, there has been a growing trend of waxing facial hair among women. To achieve a cleaner and prettier look, women tend to get unwanted hair removed from their face which usually grows near the eyebrows, fuzzy areas of cheeks and the upper lip.

However, our face is one of the most sensitive regions of the body and waxing the hair can have its downsides. According to cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, waxing the face isn’t the right method to remove the hair. “If you wax your face, stop now,” she wrote on an Instagram while advising against the popular procedure. https://www.instagram.com/p/CcXlwCKAXMc/

The doctor shared a video of a facial waxing procedure and highlighted how painful it can be. “I don’t know why would anyone want to do facial waxing to their face,” Dr Geetika said.

She has shared that the procedure is not just painful but can also lead to some side effects.

She has also listed a number of issues that can be caused due to facial waxing. Blisters, skin rashes and allergic reactions are a few of them.

In addition, Dr Geetika claimed that the process can also cause ingrown hair and even bleeding at times.

Moreover, according to Dr Geetika, as the skin gets pulled excessively during waxing, it can lead to premature aging.

Alongside the video, Dr Geetika also listed three reasons why she suggests doing away with facial waxing.

Dr Geetika wrote that every time one gets the waxing done, a layer of the skin gets ripped off in the process. Although this might not be problematic, it can lead to burned and raw skin when done regularly like once in 15 days.

After the skin is stripped away during waxing, applying facial products can be painful for the individual.

For those with dry or sensitive skin, getting their face waxed can aggravate the problems because of the abrasive nature of the wax.

While urging to avoid waxing the face, Dr Geetika also shared some alternatives to the procedure or safer treatments for removing hair. She said that people with fine hair like peach fuzz, can go for dermaplaning in which a fine razor blade is used to remove the hair.

People can also opt for laser bleaching which doesn’t remove the hair but bleaches them.

