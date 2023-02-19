When it comes to maintaining good sexual and reproductive health, several measures must be taken. Sexual activities can often put us at risk of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and other viral and bacterial infections. There are many myths and misconceptions surrounding sex and sexual health, for example, male sperm can only live for a short time after it is released or you can get an STI from sitting on a toilet seat.

But one of these which is commonly heard is that men and women should pee before and after sex, especially women. But is it really necessary to pee before and after sex? Scroll below to know.

UTI results when bacteria enter the urethra and begin to multiply in the bladder. During sexual intercourse, bacteria from the genital area can enter a woman’s urethra and bladder and cause UTI symptoms like frequent and painful urination.

Also, many women chose to pee before sex mainly because of the extended sexual time and increased pleasure. Emptying the bladder is the first therefore necessary.

Gynaecologist and obstetrician, Dr Selna Zanotti at Cleveland Clinic, explained that when one urinates after sex, anything that was trying to get to the bladder gets pushed out. “Studies have not proven that urinating always reduces the risk of UTIs, but many women find it helpful,” she added.

But then the question arises that how soon one should pee after sex. The expert suggested that to try to urinate within 30 minutes after sex, if one waits for much longer then there are chance of bacteria making it into the bladder.

Sarah Horvath, M.D., a gynaecologist in Philadelphia told Women’s Health that most women don’t need to stress too much about peeing after sex, either unless they are prone to UTIs. Horvath also mentioned that frequent UTI sufferers, should adopt good sexual health practices like hygiene and washing their hands frequently and also wear condoms with their new partners.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here