Why You Should Start Your Mornings With A Glass Of Warm Water

A lot of people are used to starting their mornings with a cup of hot tea or coffee. Some simply gobble down a glass of cold water to quench their morning thirst. Although these may have turned into morning habits now, you might want to reconsider what you drink on an empty stomach to maintain good health.

Research claims that starting your mornings with a glass of warm water offers maximum health benefits. While drinking warm water is not the most pleasant way to kick off the day, there are numerous reasons why you should start drinking it either by itself or by adding a few drops of lemon to it. According to Lybrate.com, you can reap these health benefits by simply consuming a glass of warm water on an empty stomach.

Improves Digestion:

Drinking warm water in the mornings acts as a good flush as it helps remove all the remnants of foods consumed throughout the previous day in the food pipe. Warm water also helps flush out toxins from your body. It even helps the digestive system break down greasy foods into smaller forms.

Promotes Healthy Weight-loss:

If you’re on a weight-loss journey, then you must consume warm water in the mornings daily. Warm water raises the temperature of the body and boosts metabolism. This, in turn, leads to burning more fat and promoting healthy weight loss. You can also add some lemon drops to warm water to make it more palatable.

Maintain’s Body’s pH Levels:

As ascorbic acid and citric acid get easily digested and removed from the system, the body’s pH turns alkaline. Thus, you should consume warm water regularly to maintain the necessary pH levels in the body.

Strengthens Immune System:

Drinking a glass of warm water by adding a few lemon drops to it offers your body the goodness of potassium and Vitamin C, which majorly contribute to strengthening your immune system. Additionally, having warm lemon water on an empty stomach helps absorb them faster.

Skin Benefits:

Hydration is the key to good and healthy skin, especially when it’s warm water. As your body accumulates toxins, it easily falls prey to illnesses as well as aging. And, a glass of warm water not only stimulates detoxification but also helps in repairing skin cells.

