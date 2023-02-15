Banana is a superfood that contains essential nutrients necessary for our health. Consuming this healthy-rich fruit brings instant energy to the body and also keeps up immunity levels. Bananas are rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals, sugar, magnesium, potassium and carbohydrates. It also contains soluble and insoluble fibres that play an essential role in digestion, as this may soften your stool and regulate intestinal movements.

But do you know that eating bananas in excess can also harm our health? Here we will let you know what are the side effects of eating too many bananas, and what happens to our bodies due to excessive consumption.

There are about 100 calories in a banana. If you eat more than two bananas daily, then your weight can increase rapidly. Not only this, but the amount of potassium found in it is also very high and if you consume it in excess, then you may feel dizziness, vomiting or an increase in pulse rate. This can be a symptom of hyperkalemia, which can also cause a heart attack.

- It has been found in research that eating bananas can cause cavities in the tooth. A lot of starch is found in it, which easily sticks between the teeth, so whenever you eat a banana, make sure to clean your teeth within 2 hours.

- In bananas, Vitamin B6 is found in plenty. Its overdose can cause nerve damage. However, this problem can happen to those people who eat a lot of bananas for bodybuilding. Apart from this, it has side effects on people who have latex allergies.

- Starch is found in large quantities in green bananas, and if consumed every day, people may have problems with gas, abdominal pain and constipation. Ripened bananas contain a lot of fibre, which is good for digestion. Bananas contain less water which may cause constipation.

- Bananas also contain glycemic elements, which can spike blood sugar levels, so if you are a patient of sugar or have diabetes, then consume bananas in limited quantities or only after consulting a doctor.

- If you have kidney-related problems and have been advised to avoid potassium-rich food, then you should consume bananas in limited quantities.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. News18 does not confirm these. Before implementing them, contact the concerned expert.)

