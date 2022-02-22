Why Your Ears Itch and What You Must Do About it

Are your ears irritated? Trying to resist the impulse to scratch deep in your ear canal? Forget the folktales you were taught as a youngster. It has absolutely nothing to do with whether or not somebody is speaking about you and all to do with how the sensitive skin in your eardrum reacts to its surroundings.

Here are the most common causes of ear itch and what you can do about it:

Ear infections

Itchy ears can be the result of an infection or a warning sign that one is on the way. Ear infections caused by bacteria and viruses can occur in combination with a cold or flu.

Dry ears

Ears normally generate earwax and oil to maintain a clean and safe canal. Excessive ear cleaning can expel wax from the ears and dry it out, producing severe itching.

Food allergies

Itchy ears might be caused by an allergic reaction to a certain meal. Itching on the remainder of the face is also possible. Milk, salmon, soy, apples, cherry, kiwi fruit, and other fruits can also cause allergic reactions in certain people.

Earwax build-up

Earwax is produced by the ears to keep them healthy and to safeguard the inner ear from infection. Earwax accumulation can cause itching and interfere with hearing. Earwax accumulation can occur when someone inserts anything into their ear canal.

How to treat itching ears?

First and foremost, do not put anything at all in your ears. While it may be tempting to enter anything into your inner ear to soothe the itch, this is not something you should do. You not only risk harming the eardrum and scraping the sensitive skin of the inner ear, but you also enhance your desire to scratch.

If your itching ears are the consequence of an allergic response, avoid utilising any goods that may have caused the irritation. New jewellery and personal care items are among them. Before placing ointments or drops in or on your ear, always see your doctor.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

