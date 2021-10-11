Why Your Kid's Skin Care Products Should Be PAMAS free

Every mother wants nothing but the best for her baby. Since baby requirements keep changing as and when they grow, it seems quite difficult to choose the right products for their growing needs. In any case, one should never end up choosing a product for your baby which is formulated for adults.

Arun Wadhwa, Senior Pediatrician, on behalf of Cetaphil Baby India helps us figure out why is it important to opt for baby skincare products that are PAMAS free (Paraben, Animal and Mineral Oils, Alcohol and Soap).

Here is how PAMAS products harm the baby’s skin

Paraben is a chemical compound used in certain products to kill bacteria and prevent the product from decaying. Parabens are believed to disrupt your body’s immune system and are especially harmful to your little one’s skin. Parabens and preservatives potentially harm your baby and should be kept away from your newborn completely.

Animal Oil does not absorb well and is low in linoleic (fatty) acid, which is extremely harmful to the newborn’s sensitive skin. This is one of the major components that cause allergies and rashes over a baby’s skin due to high levels of fats.

Mineral Oil may lead to toughening of skin that may further lead to dryness. This mineral oil tends to clog your baby’s skin pores that, in turn, damage the natural protective layer of the skin causing long-term harm.

Alcohol is commonly used in adult skincare products to make them dry quickly and feel light on your skin. But alcohol can be very drying and may irritate your baby’s skin. A baby’s skin is extremely gentle can turn sensitive to the harmful components of alcohol causing long term damage.

Soap products are made without a mixture of fats and alkaline additives, hence are not formulated to moisturise the baby skin. The pH level is much high in soaps that are harsh and wash off the natural oils from the baby’s skin. Syndet bars are definitely more recommended than soap bars.

There are concerns that parabens could be absorbed more by infants than adults, making them more vulnerable to any potential harmful effects. Hence, indulging in PAMAS free products is a key to better nourishment of the baby skin.

