Will Jawaani Jaaneman Be the Perfect Launchpad for Alaya F?

Actor Saif Ali Khan has praised his Jawaani Jaaneman co-star and debutante Alaya F. for her energy.

Speaking at the song launch from his upcoming film, the actor opened up about his experience and hailed Alaya for her skills. “What made it easier and most special was this brilliant girl. I think it has to do something with the new generation. They come so prepared, compared to what we were when we started. I really felt that she was the best I have ever worked with.”

The Sacred Games star even compared Alaya’s enthusiasm with actor Shah Rukh Khan. “I have worked with Shah Rukh Khan, and it was amazing. And Alaya had the same energy. We have done really long scenes at one go and she had no problems. It was incredible.”

Earlier, talking about the film with IANS, Saif said, "This story is about a man accepting his age, his responsibilities and his journey in life. I think the father is one of the most important people in our lives. A lot of people mess up being a father and create children that need therapy, that need friendship and that need all kinds of things to fix their problems because they are not ready to be responsible fathers. In the film, my character is not ready. He thinks that (having) a family is not cool, and the solo life is the way to go."

Alaya, who is the daughter of actress Puja Bedi, was overwhelmed after receiving praises from Saif. “I am just very flattered at the moment. I am quite emotional and it means a lot coming from him.”

The upcoming drama is directed by Nitin Kakkar. Tabu will also be seen in the pivotal role.

