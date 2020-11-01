Will Smith Spends Time with Spiritual Leader Sadhguru, Gets Life Lessons From Him

Hollywood actor and rapper Will Smith recently hosted spiritual leader and author Sadhguru, who is currently at a cross-country motorcycle trip, with his family. The actor's daughter and singer Willow Smith was also present in the event.

The actor, who is active on social media, documented the event on Instagram. In the vlog, Will could be heard saying, “Sadhguru is in town. I have been following him for a while. He wrote a wonderful book called Inner Engineering. I want my family to meet spiritual people, to start interacting with people who are not hooked on the material world.”

In the vlog, the Guru can be seen talking to Smith about mental well-being and suffering. Sadhguru can be seen saying that the most successful people are often the unhappiest as their 'top of the world' does not seem so. He could also been telling Willow Smith to be 'wonderful' no matter what other people say.

Take a look below:

Sadhguru also shared pictures from his visit. Take a look:

As a part of his Exploring Spiritual America initiative, Sadhguru will be going on a 10,000 miles or more than 16,000 kms ride across North America in a BMW K 1600 GT, according to an interview in Times Now. He started his journey six weeks ago in Tenesse, USA.