2-min read

Will Smith to Mark Ruffalo, Celebs Have Fun with Dolly Parton Challenge on Instagram

After singer Dolly Parton started the challenge of uploading four different photos for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder, other celebs are taking part in the fad now.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2020, 4:38 PM IST
Will Smith to Mark Ruffalo, Celebs Have Fun with Dolly Parton Challenge on Instagram
Images: Instagram

American country singer Dolly Parton started a viral internet challenge a few days back after she posted a photo on Instagram for her 2.5 million followers. The image shows four different photographs of Parton captioned with four different social media apps: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

"Get a woman who can do it all," Parton wrote, adding a wink-face emoji. The photos show Parton in four different poses, each to suit the mode of each app. The LinkedIn version shows her in a professional mode wearing a blazer with sharp shoulder pads and a pencil stuck in her bouffant hair.

On Facebook, Parton is seen wearing a 'Holly Dolly' Christmas sweater, the Instagram picture shows a vintage black-and-white snap of her with an acoustic guitar, while the photo for Tinder is a shot of her from the 1978 issue of Playboy magazine.

View this post on Instagram

Get you a woman who can do it all

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

The trend has caught on with many Hollywood and Bollywood stars uploading their photos in similar fashion. Ranging from a professional shot for LinkedIn, to a flirtatious for Tinder, celebs have been showing off their various moods through the challenge.

Hollywood actor Will Smith shared four GIFs from scenes of his films for the challenge. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

I’d swipe right

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Comedienne Ellen Degeneres also shared a funny post:

View this post on Instagram

When my agent asks if I can play different roles.

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

View this post on Instagram

Get a guy who will play them all ✨

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

In India, actor-anchor Maniesh Paul, TV actress Shraddha Arya, designer Masaba Gupta also joined in the challenge.

View this post on Instagram

#mp #insta #shades #tinder #facebook #look #me

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on

View this post on Instagram

#FanEdit #Funny

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

View this post on Instagram

Just keeping up with the trend

A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani) on

