Will Smith to Mark Ruffalo, Celebs Have Fun with Dolly Parton Challenge on Instagram

American country singer Dolly Parton started a viral internet challenge a few days back after she posted a photo on Instagram for her 2.5 million followers. The image shows four different photographs of Parton captioned with four different social media apps: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

"Get a woman who can do it all," Parton wrote, adding a wink-face emoji. The photos show Parton in four different poses, each to suit the mode of each app. The LinkedIn version shows her in a professional mode wearing a blazer with sharp shoulder pads and a pencil stuck in her bouffant hair.

On Facebook, Parton is seen wearing a 'Holly Dolly' Christmas sweater, the Instagram picture shows a vintage black-and-white snap of her with an acoustic guitar, while the photo for Tinder is a shot of her from the 1978 issue of Playboy magazine.

The trend has caught on with many Hollywood and Bollywood stars uploading their photos in similar fashion. Ranging from a professional shot for LinkedIn, to a flirtatious for Tinder, celebs have been showing off their various moods through the challenge.

Hollywood actor Will Smith shared four GIFs from scenes of his films for the challenge. Take a look:

Comedienne Ellen Degeneres also shared a funny post:

In India, actor-anchor Maniesh Paul, TV actress Shraddha Arya, designer Masaba Gupta also joined in the challenge.

