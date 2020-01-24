Will Smith to Mark Ruffalo, Celebs Have Fun with Dolly Parton Challenge on Instagram
After singer Dolly Parton started the challenge of uploading four different photos for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder, other celebs are taking part in the fad now.
Images: Instagram
American country singer Dolly Parton started a viral internet challenge a few days back after she posted a photo on Instagram for her 2.5 million followers. The image shows four different photographs of Parton captioned with four different social media apps: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.
"Get a woman who can do it all," Parton wrote, adding a wink-face emoji. The photos show Parton in four different poses, each to suit the mode of each app. The LinkedIn version shows her in a professional mode wearing a blazer with sharp shoulder pads and a pencil stuck in her bouffant hair.
On Facebook, Parton is seen wearing a 'Holly Dolly' Christmas sweater, the Instagram picture shows a vintage black-and-white snap of her with an acoustic guitar, while the photo for Tinder is a shot of her from the 1978 issue of Playboy magazine.
The trend has caught on with many Hollywood and Bollywood stars uploading their photos in similar fashion. Ranging from a professional shot for LinkedIn, to a flirtatious for Tinder, celebs have been showing off their various moods through the challenge.
Hollywood actor Will Smith shared four GIFs from scenes of his films for the challenge. Take a look:
Comedienne Ellen Degeneres also shared a funny post:
In India, actor-anchor Maniesh Paul, TV actress Shraddha Arya, designer Masaba Gupta also joined in the challenge.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Need to Stop Whatever You're Doing to Hear This Ancient Mummy Speak
- Kia Carnival First Drive Review: The Premium MPV India Deserved for Long
- Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitor Detects Another Undiagnosed AFib Case
- Not Again, Kangana! Mothers Don't Birth Rapists, Sexist Social Conditioning Does
- Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes: This Realtime Map Tracks Spread of Virus Around The World