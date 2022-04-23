William Shakespeare Death Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Quotes From the Bard that Continue to Inspire us even Today!

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Today, April 23 marks the death anniversary of the world’s most famous and greatest writer, William Shakespeare. Commonly known as the Bard of Avon and England’s national poet, Shakespeare has left an indelible influence with his pieces. His works are so profound that they are translated into nearly every human language.

Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, Othello, King Lear, and Macbeth are all considered among the best works in the English language. Shakespeare died over 400 years ago, but he is still regarded as the world’s greatest writer.

On this day, in memory and honour of the renowned writer, let us ponder upon some of his remarkable words, that continue to inspire us even today.

1. “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players: they have their exits and their entrances, and one man in his time plays many parts, his acts being seven ages.”

2. “Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never tastes of death but once.”

3. “What a piece of work is a man, how noble in reason, how infinite in faculties, in form and moving how express and admirable, in action how like an angel, in apprehension how like a god.”

4. “This our life, exempt from public haunt, finds tongues in trees, books in the running brooks, sermons in stones, and good in everything.”

5. “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.”

6. “A fool thinks himself to be wise, but a wise man knows himself to be a fool.”

7. “How poor are they that have not patience! What wound did ever heal but by degrees?”

8. “Words without thoughts never to heaven go.”

9. “Listen to many, speak to a few.”

10. “The fault is not in our stars but in ourselves”.

