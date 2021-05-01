Willow Smith Opens Up About Being Polyamorous, But What Exactly Does That Mean?

On this week's Red Table Talk — the Facebook Watch talk show hosted by Willow Smith, her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris — 20-year-old star kid opened up about her polyamorous lifestyle.

While elaborating on her stance on emotion and romantic relationships with multiple partners, she said that the history of marriage bothers her. The way it has been represented, for women in particular, over the years.

She added that the foundation stone of being polyamorous is the choice and freedom to be able to create a style of relationship that works best for you and not just being monogamous because society believes it is the right thing to do.

In order to shed light on the topic, the three hosts invited Gabrielle Smith, a polyamory advocate, to the show. While explaining her polyamorous lifestyle, Gabrielle said that she is not specifically attracted to men, women or any other gender, and is open to opportunities that feel they are natural to her.

Later during the conversation, Jada commented that a lot of non-consensual non-monogamy is going on because people aren’t being honest.

What Is Polyamory?

The practice of or desire for intimate relationships with more than one partner, with the informed consent of all individuals involved, is known as Polyamory. People who identify themselves as polyamorous may believe in an open relationship, where there is a conscious management of jealousy. People who identity as polyamorous reject the notion that sexual and relational exclusivity are crucial and necessary for strong, deeply committed, long-term and loving relationships.

Some polyamorous people also prefer to restrict their sexual activity to only members of their chosen group — this type of closed polyamorous relationship is usually referred to as polyfidelity. Over the years, Polyamory has come to be a catch-all term for various forms of non-monogamous, multi-partner, non-exclusive sexual or romantic relationships.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here