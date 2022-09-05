Win Hearts With No-Makeup Makeup Look

Well, we obviously can’t get enough of winged liner and bold lips, but sometimes keeping it subtle can be the mood. And there’s nothing more glamorous than a natural dewy makeup look.

For days when we don’t want to wear that full coverage base and winged liners and bold lips, we have the “No Makeup Makeup Look”. And if you are a beginner or have never tried it, don’t worry we are here to help you out, girls. The amount of makeup you apply is really important for this look because less is more. Start with minimal coverage.

Follow these steps and get that perfect natural glowy skin that will not even look like you have applied makeup.

Prep well

The key is to prep your skin deeply and give it all the love it deserves because skincare is a must before applying makeup. That not only helps the skin look fresh and glowing but also keeps it hydrated for a long time.

Conceal

Take some dots of concealer on the needed sports and the under eyes. Leave it for a few seconds and start dabbing it into your skin instead of rubbing it. This will make sure the coverage is good and increase longevity.

Some BB/CC cream

Make sure you use a very light BB or CC cream instead of foundations. You may use some tinted moisturiser or SPF to skip this step.

Kohl. Why not?

Applying kohl is one of the mandatory steps for any of the looks you carry be it bold or neutral. Go for applying it on both the upper as well as the lower lashlines. This will accentuate your eyes a bit more.

Lip-chick tint for the win:

These tints are the life saviour for all the girls out there. Apply these tints to your lips and cheek or even on the eyelids for a monochromatic look. We bet you won’t be disappointed.

