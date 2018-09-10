Winnie Harlow Announces Her Debut as VS Angel, All Set to Break Stereotypes on The Victoria Secret 2018 Runway

Yet another Supermodel has been honoured with the wings of being a Victoria Secret Angel. The 24-year-old supermodel, Winnie Harlow, called Victoria Secret Casting the most nerve-wreaking casting of her life where she almost had a break down.In an enthusiastic Instagram post, Winnie Harlow took to Instagram to announce that she will be making her debut in the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 as a VS Angel.In her moving post she said she was beyond honored to be a VS Angel (Finally!) and thanked her fans for routing for her.Harlow, adds another feather to her hat as she succeeds in breaking stereotypes in the runway world of luxury lingerie, Victoria Secret Fashion Show, with her skin condition - Vitiligo.She said, “When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET!,” she said.