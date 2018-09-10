Winnie Harlow Announces Her Debut as VS Angel, All Set to Break Stereotypes on The Victoria Secret 2018 Runway
In an enthusiastic Instagram post, Winnie Harlow took to Instagram to announce that she will be making her debut in the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 as a VS Angel.
Winnie Harlow, walks the New York Fashion Week Runway. Image: winnieharlow/instagram
In an enthusiastic Instagram post, Winnie Harlow took to Instagram to announce that she will be making her debut in the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 as a VS Angel.
In her moving post she said she was beyond honored to be a VS Angel (Finally!) and thanked her fans for routing for her.
Harlow, adds another feather to her hat as she succeeds in breaking stereotypes in the runway world of luxury lingerie, Victoria Secret Fashion Show, with her skin condition - Vitiligo.
She said, “When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET!,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
I had a break down before i walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life. I asked my driver to go around the block twice before i could walk into the @VictoriasSecret offices so i could re coup, and remember (while my trainer @bodybymato reminded me on the phone through sobs - thank you lol) how hard I’ve been working! I went in and made new friends and saw old friends and it already felt like home! We patiently waited while @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine carefully took time to get to know each girl. When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET! Thank you to my agencies @firstaccessent @womenmanagementnyc @women_paris @thesquadmanagement my pr @remibrb my agent @mannyuk and mama bears #sarahstennett & @thelilmisse for having my back supporting and believing in me! I love you guys you’re FAMILY!! Thank you mommy for praying with me everyday for the past 3 days. And thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career. I’m so blessed thank you Lord!! IM WALKING THE VICTORIA’S SECRET SHOW! Thank you Vogue for the exclusive interview 😭🙏🏽💗🙈
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Clocks 241 kmph Speed at Bonneville Salt Flats
- Gilchrist Wants India to be Patient with Pant, Give Him a ‘Nice Run’ in Tests
- Lexus ES 300h Hybrid Luxury Sedan Launched in India at Rs 59.13 Lakh
- Leica C-Lux Review: A Premium Compact Camera That You Will Love For The Long Zoom
- Apple iPhone XS And iPhone XS Plus Prices Revealed? Is There an iPhone XC Set For Launch?