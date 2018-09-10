GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Winnie Harlow Announces Her Debut as VS Angel, All Set to Break Stereotypes on The Victoria Secret 2018 Runway

In an enthusiastic Instagram post, Winnie Harlow took to Instagram to announce that she will be making her debut in the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 as a VS Angel.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2018, 8:35 PM IST
Winnie Harlow Announces Her Debut as VS Angel, All Set to Break Stereotypes on The Victoria Secret 2018 Runway
Winnie Harlow, walks the New York Fashion Week Runway. Image: winnieharlow/instagram
Yet another Supermodel has been honoured with the wings of being a Victoria Secret Angel. The 24-year-old supermodel, Winnie Harlow, called Victoria Secret Casting the most nerve-wreaking casting of her life where she almost had a break down.

In her moving post she said she was beyond honored to be a VS Angel (Finally!) and thanked her fans for routing for her.

Harlow, adds another feather to her hat as she succeeds in breaking stereotypes in the runway world of luxury lingerie, Victoria Secret Fashion Show, with her skin condition - Vitiligo.

She said, “When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET!,” she said.


View this post on Instagram

I had a break down before i walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life. I asked my driver to go around the block twice before i could walk into the @VictoriasSecret offices so i could re coup, and remember (while my trainer @bodybymato reminded me on the phone through sobs - thank you lol) how hard I’ve been working! I went in and made new friends and saw old friends and it already felt like home! We patiently waited while @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine carefully took time to get to know each girl. When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET! Thank you to my agencies @firstaccessent @womenmanagementnyc @women_paris @thesquadmanagement my pr @remibrb my agent @mannyuk and mama bears #sarahstennett & @thelilmisse for having my back supporting and believing in me! I love you guys you’re FAMILY!! Thank you mommy for praying with me everyday for the past 3 days. And thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career. I’m so blessed thank you Lord!! IM WALKING THE VICTORIA’S SECRET SHOW! Thank you Vogue for the exclusive interview 😭🙏🏽💗🙈

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
