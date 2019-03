Winnie Harlow makes a style statement every time she makes an appearance and this time she decided to steal the show on Tommy Hilfiger runway at the Paris Fashion Week.During the show, Tommy Hilfiger unveiled its disco-inspired collection in collaboration with Zendaya.The 24-year-old super model made heads turn as she donned a gold dress with a plunging neckline with a cut out creating a bow style design.The former America's Next Top Model, teamed her outfit with a pair of platform heels and accessorised her outfit with gold bracelets and necklace.She hit the runway again a in a figure hugging white and red striped dress and matched a belt to give her a cinched waist.Accessorising with a red clutch bag, Winnie again donned her platform shoes for her second look.