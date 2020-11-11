Winter 2020: Fruits to Include in Your Diet to Boost Immunity

The covid-19 pandemic has already shaken up the world, killing many lives. To add to it, winter is the time when your immune system gets weaker and you are at a higher risk of infection from contagious diseases, including common cold and flu. But, a properly balanced diet with some workout can make a lot of difference and improve your immune system.

With the change of season, it is very important to add nutritional fruits in your diet to boost the immunity level of your body. Here are some of the seasonal fruits, you can add to your diet plan to make yourself stronger this winter season:

1. Orange: Orange is found to be rich in calcium and vitamin C. It belongs to the citrus group of fruits which can improve skin texture. It also gives other health benefits, including lowering cholesterol level and aiding in weight loss. This juicy delicious fruit is also rich in vitamin D which helps in building strong immunity and prevent from seasonal infection.

2. Pomegranate: This particular fruit is rich in antioxidants. It does not only help to build immunity, but also helps to prevent cancer and promote skin health. It also thins the blood which is really helpful for patients with blood pressure. Pomegranate also protects the body from free radicals and helps to fight heart disease. It also aids in weight loss.

3. Guava: This sweet fruit is loaded with vitamin C and a range of antioxidants that fight dangerous free radical activity and prevent cell damage. It is also high in fibers which are excellent for digestion and to manage heart and blood sugar level.

4. Sweet Lime: Also known as mosambi, sweet lime is also a citrus fruit which is loaded with vitamin C and fibers. This delicious fruit is very juicy. Avoids consuming it by straining to refrain from losing the essential fibers inside the fruit. It promotes building high immunity and reduces risk of infection.

5. Apples: Apples are rich in fiber, vitamin B, vitamin C and antioxidants which promote immunity, improves skin and digestion. It also contains vitamin K which promotes a high level of immunity to the body.

6. Kiwi: Kiwi are loaded with various nutrients including vitamin C, E and K. It is also a great source for potassium. This sweet fruit also contains antioxidants, fiber and folate which can regulate blood pressure and prevents blood from clotting and improves eyesight. It helps to boost the immune system and promotes digestion.

7. Plum: Plum, which is also known as aloo Bukhara, also contain antioxidants that can help to boost the immunity of the body. It can also fight and prevent cancer. It is one of the famous seasonal fruits found in the country.