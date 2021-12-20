Winter Cravings Hitting Hard? Try This Easy Recipe of Gingerbread Latte

Winters bring with them an enormous amount of cravings for delicious food and drinks. People are on a constant search for trying out something new and refreshing to satisfy their hunger pangs. And that is when food bloggers like Shivesh Bhatia come to our rescue.

Shivesh recently posted the recipe to make a tasty gingerbread latte. He maintains a website by the name of bakewithshivesh.com. He has described the ingredients required and the method to make the dish as follows.

Ingredients

300 ml Milk

2 tbsp Jaggery Powder

1 tsp Ginger Powder

45ml Coffee shot

1/4th tsp Vanilla Extract

1/4th tsp cinnamon powder

Method

Shivesh explains that milk should be first boiled in a pot over medium heat. Then jaggery powder should be put in the pot with spices. For the spices part, blogger had used ginger powder, cinnamon powder and little nutmeg. Wait for the mixture to simmer. After that some vanilla extract should be added and lo and behold, your tasty and mouth watering gingerbread latte is ready. He recommends that the dish can also be finished with some whipped cream, if available. He enjoyed the tasty latte with eggless bread ginger cookie.

Shivesh’s bio describes him as a self taught baker. He is also the author of two cookbooks – Bake With Shivesh, and Shivesh Bhatia’s Desserts for Every Mood: 100 feel-good recipes. He also has a channel named Bake With Shivesh on YouTube where he uploads videos of him making tasty dishes.

The food-blogger enjoys nearly 7 lakh followers on his verified Instagram account, with more than 3,000 posts on the social media platform.

The rise of social media and cheap internet has given space to thousands of digital creators, with food bloggers enjoying great success.

