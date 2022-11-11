Winter Diet: 5 Seasonal Vegetables You Must Include In Your Diet

Winters are almost here. With hot cups of chai, warm clothes, the season calls for change in our dietary habits too. Winter vegetables are packed with nutrients, vitamins and minerals and they must be incorporated in your diet plans. Your winter checklist is incomplete if you don’t include seasonal vegetables and fruits in your diet. Keep your immunity in check, and keep joint pains, hair fall, dry skin issues at bay with these seasonal wonders. Nutritionist Shikha Gupta shares five winter seasonal vegetables that you must include in your diet:

Green Leafy Vegetables: Green leafy vegetables like mustard greens (sarso), fenugreek (methi), spinach (palak), beetroot greens, carrot tops and turnip greens are mainstays in most of our Indian households in winters. They are not only filled with chlorophyll but also Vitamins A, C, K, E and magnesium, and are rich in phytonutrients and antioxidants, also loaded with fibre. They bolster your immune system and protects it from free radical damage caused by faulty eating habits. Try including at least two different leafy vegetables each week.

Sweet Potato: Also known as Shakarkandi, it serves as good source of food for your gut bacteria (when it is eaten after cooking and cooling, it converts into resistant starch).

It is a natural source of beta-carotene which converts into Vitamin A and Vitamin C which helps in improving body metabolism and boosting immunity. Pair it with good source of fats and proteins to keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Carrots: It is an excellent source of beta- carotene which converts into vitamin A. It keeps your eyes healthy and also boosts your immunity, growth and development. It is loaded with antioxidant carotenoids which gives a bright colour and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

Beetroot: It is packed with potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6, A, C and nitrate. These nutrients help you with managing your blood sugar level and PMS symptoms.

It is a good source of antioxidants and acts as a detoxifying agent which gives you a glowing skin in winters.

Cruciferous Vegetables: These are diverse group of vegetables that include cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, radish, kale and Brussel sprouts. They are packed with fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that will prevent you from falling sick. Most importantly it contains a compound called DIM which helps clearing out your bad estrogen levels. So, include them if you are suffering from PCOS, fibroids, endometriosis and liver problems.

So, don’t miss out on these seasonal veggies this winter and reap the benefits to the fullest!

