Winter Drinks From All Over India That You Should Try This Season

With the temperature dropping with each passing day, it is hard to ignore the urge to snuggle up in a comforter with a hot beverage in hand to warm oneself up. Not just this, but the demands for home remedies to stay healthy due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is on a steeping rise, and Indians are expert in using spices and herbs most uniquely, whether to add them in food or hot drinks.

People in different regions across the country have their own special and healthy drinks that are made with the use of different spices and are a must-try.

Here’s a list of some popular drinks that will keep a person cozy on winter nights or kick-start those dreary mornings.

Masala Tea

Everyone’s favourite Masala Tea tops this list. Made with a mixture of mild spices like clove, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, tulsi leaves, this desi chai needs no introduction as is available all across the nation. This traditional touch of adding spices in the tea is done to add flavor and warmth to sustain the cold weather, and one cannot overlook the health benefits of these ingredients.

Haldi Doodh

The next drink is very common in every Indian household and has been consumed by all at least once in the entire lifetime. Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, Haldi Doodh is the favourite home remedy for all the mothers out there. It helps in healing body pain, improving immunity and metabolism. Adding the turmeric and black pepper helps in healing sore throat, cold cough, fever and also has antiviral and anticancer properties.

Rasam

The traditional South Indian drink Rasam, is a blend of ginger, spices, tamarind, and veggies with a tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves, making it perfectly appetising for the winter seasons. The variety of spices in Rasam helps in staying hydrated and warm. Not just this, but it also heals sore throat, flu, cold, and cough.

Kashmiri Kahwah

The classic Kashmiri tea, Kahwah is very helpful in staying warm and strengthening the immunity and metabolism, as it includes green tea leaves, saffron, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves topped with dry fruits.

Mulled Wine

The popular Christmas drink, Mulled wine which is usually consumed in Goa and Kerala, is made by mixing wine with spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, star rise dried oranges. It is served both hot and cold.

Bajra Raab

Bajra Raab, a popular Rajasthani drink is loaded with nutrients, minerals, antioxidants and helps improve immunity. This classic drink is made with Bajra (Millet flour) ghee, jaggery, ginger, and carom seeds.

