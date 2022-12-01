Winter Festive Wardrobe: A Complete Guide To Nail The Velvet Look

With winter here, it’s time to make some changes in your wardrobe, especially traditional wear. For traditional, picking velvet fabric may seem a bit odd, but trust us, it would be the best choice for you if you style it well. Velvet is not only in trend, but it is a fabric which you can wear, style, and use in accessorising. It is also perfect for weddings or the festive seasons. Adding just a splash of velvet can make your outfit look more classy and glamorous.

Velvet gives out cosy and warm vibes and to help you with styling, we have curated a list of trending velvet outfits here. Check it out.

Velvet Kaftan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Kaftans are yet again back into fashion and going trendy, with fashionistas wearing them all around. Donning a velvet kaftan looks great on every body shape and gives your attire an instant classy, elegant look. Just like, Alia Bhatt slayed this gorgeous piece of velvet kaftan during the promotional event of ‘Darling.’ Styling a velvet kaftan with beautiful statement silver jewellery.

Velvet Lehenga Choli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

It’s wedding season and velvet could be a great choice to go for. The prominent faces of the fashion industry are already setting examples in velvet lehengas, just as Kiara Advani wore a classy blue velvet lehenga for Diwali this year. You can also take examples of other Bollywood actresses who slayed this attire.

Velvet blouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The trend of velvet saree is known to everyone, but styling a velvet blouse with a different fabric saree is something that looks equally graceful. You can take ideas from Janhvi Kapoor’s green velvet blouse, which she styled with a green banarsi saree and a statement choker necklace.

Velvet Kurta Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre)

Wearing a velvet kurta suit gives out a royal and classy look, just like how Karisma Kapoor exuded royalty in an intricately embroidered sapphire-hued velvet kurta suit. You must opt for something similar if you’re going to attend a close relative’s or a friend’s wedding.

Velvet Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Apart from traditional, velvet fabrics can also be used for a gown. You can get it custom-made by your favourite designer just like Madhuri Dixit did for this gorgeous black outfit with a front slit.

