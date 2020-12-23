7 Winter Fruits and Their Health Benefits

The winter season may not be that colourful itself but it is known to provide an array of colourful fruits that are good for your health. Moreover, seasonal fruits are always best to have as they provide the exact nutrients your body requires for the current climate. Colder temperatures can cause several health problems such as common cold, viral infections and dry skin. Including seasonal fruits in your diet during winters helps improve immunity and promotes overall health to tackle the problems that come with the season. Moreover, the plentiful supply makes them affordable during the season. Following are seven fruits available in the winter season that you should load up on:

1. Apples

Indian-origin apples from the mountainous northern areas are one of the most available fruits during the winter season. Apples are rich in fiber and many vitamins and minerals. They contain pectin, which promotes gut health. The antioxidants present in apples reduce the risk of heart attack and diabetes. The vitamin C present in them helps boost immunity.

2. Oranges

The slightly sour and sweet fruit contains vitamin C, fibre, potassium, folate and thiamine among others. The Vitamin C content helps boost the immune system to help you fight off infections and promotes skin health. Consuming oranges is said to reduce the risk of cancer and kidney disease. The folate present in oranges helps prevent anaemia.

3. Kiwi

Kiwi, a fruit most commonly available during the cold months, is packed with a variety of nutrients such as vitamin C, iron, fiber and antioxidants. Kiwi promotes skin health and prevents early ageing of the skin. They also contain minerals such as magnesium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, copper, zinc and iron.

4. Guava

Guavas are sweet with a hint of sourness. Their incredible nutritional profile includes vitamin A, folate, potassium, copper and fiber. Having guavas during the winter season can help prevent cell damage and inflammation. The pectin present in them promotes digestion and can prevent colon cancer.

5. Strawberries

The juicy red berries with a sweet and sour taste are densely packed with folate, manganese, potassium, vitamin C and antioxidants. The antioxidants present in them prevent some chronic disease such as diabetes. Strawberries are good for diabetic people as they help to control blood sugar levels. They’re also great for weight loss as they have high water content, making them a super low-calorie food.

6. Grapes

Whether you pick green, red or purple grapes, they’re all highly nutritious fruits that are equally delicious. Grapes are rich in fibre, making them good for your digestive system. The natural phytochemicals (anthocyanins and resveratrol) present in them help to reduce inflammation, thus preventing risks of several chronic inflammatory diseases.

7. Plum

This tart purple fruit is packed with different nutrients like vitamins A, C and K, copper, manganese, fiber and antioxidants. Plums promote appetite and improve digestion, blood circulation and heart health. The antioxidant content can also help keep anxiety at bay. The potassium present in plums helps reduce sodium levels in the body, which helps lower blood pressure.

