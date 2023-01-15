Winter Got Your Hair Rough And Dry? Here’s How You Can Love Your Locks Back To Life

What could be different about hair care in winter? Well, it turns out there is a lot! We all have those winter days when, despite using the best shampoo for winter, our hair does not feel as fabulous as it usually does. Even after a regular hair wash, hair can fall flat on some days and look dull and lifeless on others. And what do we do when our hair doesn’t cooperate? So here’s the thing – during colder seasons, our scalp dries out, so it is essential that we clean and moisturize our hair with hydrating shampoos and conditioners.

The festive season begins in winter, which means tons of get togethers, parties, and weddings to attend. As you mingle with your family, friends, and coworkers, it’s only obvious you’ll want your hair to look its absolute best, right? Due to the harsh weather outside, maintaining your hair can be a mammoth task, especially because reduced humidity in the environment causes severe dryness. “There is less moisture in the air for your hair to absorb, which can leave your precious locks feeling limp, brittle, and dehydrated. Retaining and restoring moisture in your hair is the key to getting rid of dry winter hair," says Nandita Chhabra.

Chhabra shares some simple ways in which you can beat the cold and get back your luscious and shiny locks

1. Hot Oil Massages Are A Savior

One of the best ways to get rid of dry winter hair is with a hot oil massage. Specifically for dry and fragile hair, this tried and tested method that has been used since time immemorial, will give you a moisture boost that you need. Coconut oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, and almond oil are some popular natural oils you can opt for. You could even use a mixture of these oils on your scalp.

Experts suggest heating the oil to a lukewarm temperature, then applying it on the scalp, roots, and the split ends. Leave it in your hair for a good 30 minutes, and wash it off with a paraben free shampoo.

2. Avoid Washing Your Hair With Hot Water

You may find it tempting to jump into the warm, relaxing shower as soon as you wake up in the winter. However, hot water can dry out your hair and scalp (which can already be more sensitive in winter), so don’t turn the heat up too high. Use lukewarm water on your tresses.

Experts recommend avoiding excessive hair washes too, as this tends to dry your scalp and strip it of moisture. Limit your hair wash days to twice a week in winter if possible, and you’re good to go!

3. Invest In The Best

As a first step, avoid hair products that contain too many chemicals or alcohol as they will further dry out your hair. Look for shampoos and conditioners that are paraben and sulphate free.

4. Keep your hair tied

On regular days, don’t leave your hair loose. You should tie your hair into a ponytail or bun so that it does not come into contact with the wind, coats, mufflers, etc, which can be extremely damaging to your locks. We know that it’s a good time to keep your tresses flowy and free, but you surely don’t want to wrestle with your tangled, matted, and knotted hair later!

5. Use the right brush

Winter months make the hair extra knotted and rough. When you’re home, try to immediately brush your hair to smooth out the hair cuticle. Get shiny hair at home by switching to a natural bristle brush to ease the knots without damaging the quality or quantity of your strands and keeping it calm and manageable. You can also apply hairspray onto your brush before brushing. This helps in lessening static.

6. Mask it up

Applying deep conditioning, shiny hair masks is one way to show that extra love for your hair. During winter, your hair is moisture thirsty so if you want shiny hair, you need to condition properly and add hair masks to your hair care routine. Remember, to cover your hair with a shower cap to retain even more moisture within.

