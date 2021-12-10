Winter Hair Care Tips: Home Remedies to Deal With Oily Hair

Haircare is as essential as skincare during winters or else it will lead to severe problems including hair fall. Haircare is a combination of caring from the outside and nurturing it from within with a well-balanced diet and the use of the right products. Oily hair is a common problem that all women faces, however, during winters, it becomes really tough to maintain. Frequent hair wash is not a solution. Hence, here are some home remedies that can help you to combat oily hair during winters and lock its shine.

Use coconut milk

It is the healthiest natural ingredient for healthy hair. You can prepare a hair mask by mixing freshly extracted coconut milk with a squeezed lemon and 4-5 drops of lavender essential oils. Leave the paste on your hair for 4-5 hours and then rinse it off.

Homemade light hair conditioner

People with oily hair need a conditioner as much as those with a dry scalp as conditioner is applied on the tresses and not to the scalp. Using a light conditioner will keep your hair shiny and glossy. Grate a few onions and cabbage together and leave them in a copper utensil for a night. Add a few drops of ylang-ylang essential oil to remove the onion smell and a few drops of herbal oil. Apply it on your hair and shampoo after 30 minutes. Follow this routine once a week for glossy hair.

Homemade dandruff cleanser for oily hair

Soak two spoons of fenugreek (methi) seeds in water and leave it overnight. Make a paste of the seeds, add lemon juice and apply on the head. Leave it on for half an hour and then wash it off with soapnut ( Reetha) or Shikakai and water. You can also use a herbal shampoo that is sulphate free to wash your hair. Do this twice a week for better results.

Take 1 tablespoon of water, and 10 drops of patchouli essential oil and apply this all over your scalp and hair with the help of your fingers before shampooing your hair. This will cut down the oil and maintain the shine of your hair.

Using apple cider vinegar as your last rinse will also help to reduce oil from your hair. Mix 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar for 1 mug of water and wash your hair.

