Winter Hair Care: Try Natural Indigo for Smooth, Shining and Beautiful Hair

Beautiful, smooth and shining hair form an integral part of your personality. For this very reason, people try to use many quick fix solutions, mostly synthetic. However, they end up causing unimaginable harm to their hair with such products. Nature has the best solutions when it comes to solving the problems of the human body. Even in the case of hair, natural indigo is one of the best possible solutions for taking good care of the hair health.

Indigo is a small shrub which grows almost 1 to 2 meters high. It produces beautiful pink flowers.

Although Indigo powder has been used primarily for dyeing textiles, it can be equally useful for naturally dyeing hair. So if you are looking to take good care of your hair, it’s high time to make Indigo a part of your routine. Referred to as ‘Blue Gold’ at the time of its discovery, it has been always preferred by Ayurveda for nurturing hair health.

If you are the person who is stressed out due to premature greying of hair, Indigo in powder and oil forms is the best remedy for this problem. Regularly applying indigo powder could prevent further greying of hair.

Indigo is also beneficial for hair growth. All you have to do is to make hair oil using the leaves of the Indigo plant. It’s regular use can boost the hair growth and also remove the scalp infections to a great extent.

Problem of dandruff can also be cured by using the Indigo hair oil. The hair oil also cures the dryness and itchiness which are the outcomes of dandruff. Indigo is also one of the best remedies for the problem of dry hair. It helps to soften the strands.

An added advantage of Indigo powder is that it is free from chemicals. It deposits colour on the outer hair surface, forming a protective layer on the scalp.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.