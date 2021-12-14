Winter is Here: Fix Your Fashion Mood With a Stylish Wardrobe This Winter

Winter wear in India is a tricky subject. Thanks to climate change, we tend to witness an array of moods the weather goes through. While some parts of the country are still witnessing rains, some are already experiencing the winter chills. From trench coats to bomber jackets, boots to hoodies, there’s a lot you can experiment with this winter season. Try bold solid colours or keep it neutral with monochrome shades, there’s something for every fashion mood this season. So, to ensure your wardrobe is winter ready, here are some stylish ensembles and accessories to keep you warm.

The Good Ol’ Sweater

Skip the ugly sweater theme this Christmas and give your sweater a stylish makeover. Fashion designer Nikita Mhaisalkar suggests you team this indigo blue knit sweater with floral print high waisted pants and complete the look with a pair of indigo blue vintage pewter hand work suspenders. Spruce up your winter outings or get-together with this casual yet chic ensemble.

Printed Bomber Jackets

Bomber jackets have been a favourite for quite some time and giving it their own little twist to this winter staple is Genes by Lecoanet Hemant. Bringing the snowclad mountain scape to the modern wardrobe this sene bomber jacket is the perfect choice this winter season.

Suit Up with Co-ords

Are you in the mood to travel, then try on this super casual suit from the label AND for your airport look. Made in a warm and comfy fabric, the co-ords set features a peach hoodie top with long sleeves and straight pants. Style with a pair of sneakers.

Cozy up with Coats

Perfect for a cozy affair on a winter night, the Paddington wool coat from House of Fett is decorated with accented buttons and flaps. The adjustable buckle belt included with the coat gives a perfect shape to the fit and flare silhouette. Team it with a pair of skinny jeans or leg warmers.

Beat it with Boots

While a pair of classic black boots is a key essential in every wardrobe, we suggest you add a fun brown to your winter wardrobe this season too. Try on these super chic and casual lace up boots from The CAI Store. The unisex heeled boots come in a gorgeous shade of brown and can be worn for any occasion.

