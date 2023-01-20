CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Winter Layering Tips To Stay Safe In Extreme Cold Weather
1-MIN READ

Winter Layering Tips To Stay Safe In Extreme Cold Weather

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 15:47 IST

Mumbai, India

By following these tips, you can add charm to your overall look.

Layering helps you to feel warm and comfortable outdoors in the cold and lets you carry out activities smoothly.

Intense cold conditions have gripped parts of North India. India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently informed that January 2023 is much colder than it was last year. With the drop in temperature, it gets extremely tough to carry out daily activities. All we want is to lay inside our blankets and sip our hot cups of tea. Such extreme weather conditions can make you sick therefore it is essential that we keep ourselves warm. One of the best tricks to stay warm and active is to layer your winter outfits.

While it is easy to put on a thick jacket, it might not serve the purpose to keep you warm. Layering helps you to feel warm and comfortable outdoors in the cold and lets you carry out activities smoothly. It also increases the versatility of your winter wardrobe. Here are some things you should remember while layering your clothes.

  1. Firstly, put on a thin, long-sleeved base layer on top of your skin no matter how chilly it is. Thinner clothing wicks moisture away from the body more effectively and dries quickly.
  2. Retaining heat is the main goal of the mid-layer. The material for this layer should be wool, polyester, or a combination of the two. For your mid-layer, consider vests, crop tops, sweaters, and open or knotted button-down shirts. Since there will be more of this article of clothing displayed, consider including texture, colour, and patterns. Even so, it must still fit well and feel comfortable when worn over your base layer.
  3. We need a protective outer layer in order to beat the cold. It is essentially a waterproof/breathable fabric-covered layer. It should be large enough to cover anything else. Also, stay away from white clothing which can easily camouflage in the snow. Any coat, jacket, blazer, trench, poncho, cape, shawl, or even vest can do for the outer layer. Obviously, this will be the area that is most visible, and it also serves as the wrap that connects your other layers.
  4. Lastly, you can add on a beanie or a cap to beat the harsh winter. A quirky and stylish beanie will also add to your look.

