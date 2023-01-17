Winter recipes: 5 healthy And Easy-To-Make Sesame (Til) Recipes At Home

Winter is the time to curl up in cosy blankets and eat wholesome delicacies made with sesame seeds and jaggery. Eating these nutrient-rich sweets can provide a variety of health benefits. Sesame seeds are rich in magnesium, copper and zinc. They are also a good source of healthy fats and contain antioxidants that help in lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.

Til or sesame sweets such as gajaks, chikkis and ladoos are typically made during the winter festivals like Lohri and Makar Sankranti. These are not only delicious but also keep you warm and healthy. Here are some delicious sesame-til recipes that you must try:

Sesame seed cookies

Sesame seed cookies are a popular snack made from sesame seeds, flour and sugar. They are often shaped into thin, crisp rounds or sticks and have a nutty, slightly sweet flavour.

• How to make sesame seed cookies

Sieve the flour along with some salt and baking soda. Add butter, sugar, 2 eggs and jeera to the mixture and blend it. Then add milk to make a smooth dough. Take out small balls from the dough and roll them into cookie shapes, sprinkle sesame seeds on them and bake in the oven for about 15 minutes. Once the cookies cool down, they are ready to serve.

Til ke laddu

Til ke laddu is a traditional sweet, made from sesame seeds, jaggery or sugar and ghee. It is a popular dessert in northern and western India, particularly during the winter months, as it is believed to provide warmth and energy.

• How to make til ke laddu

Toast the sesame seeds, heat another pan and add some ghee and jaggery. Once the jaggery starts foaming, mix the sesame seeds quickly into it. Let it cool down to room temperature, then take small portion of the mixture and give them a spherical shape using wet hands, til laddus are ready to serve.

Til-gud chikki

Winters welcome us with the goodness of gajaks and chikkis and what’s better than making it at home? Til-gud chikki is one of the most nutritious desserts to have in the winter.

• How to make til-gud chikki

Dry-roast white sesame seeds and dried coconut slices, heat 2 spoons of coconut oil in another pan and add jaggery till it melts. Then add cardamom powder, roasted sesame seeds, sliced coconut and peanuts to the mixture. Grease the tray and pour the mixture on it. Let it cool down completely and serve the chikkis in square-cut designs.

Til ka halwa

We have all had suji ka halwa and gajar ka halwa, but not many know about til ka halwa. With just a handful of ingredients like sesame seeds and chopped dry fruits, you can make a healthy and yummy til ka halwa for your entire family.

• How to make til ka halwa

Add 1/2 cup of soaked white sesame seeds in a grinder and make a fine paste. In another mixer jar, add some til and peanut chikkis and grind it well. Then take a pan, add ghee and mix the prepared paste, roast it until it’s brown. Now add jaggery, water and khoya. Once cooked properly, sprinkle some cardamom powder and garnish it with some crushed chikki.

Til ki barfi

This Indian sweet is made with white sesame seeds, sugar and khoya, and is known for its nutty and sweet flavour.

• How to make til ki barfi

Roast sesame seeds, then cook the cream and milk powder to make a thick paste. Add sugar and roasted sesame seeds to the paste. Mix it and let it cool down completely. Cut the barfis and serve them in square or diamond shapes.

