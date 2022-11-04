Winter Season Alert: Boost Your Immune System With These Important Diet Additions

Amid the onset of winters and cold-flu season, the emergence of new Omicron variants has been reported. While the new strains BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, XBB are not touted to be highly infectious, they can however cause harm after evading immune systems. As such, it is highly significant to keep up the antioxidants intake and keep your immune system flourishing to avoid catching infections. Along with regular physical exercise, a healthy, nutritious diet is equally important to have a robust immune system.

Take a look at these easy additions which will ensure that you have a healthy meal plan along with protection from infections.

Add more protein to your meals— Whether you’re a gym goer or a yoga enthusiast, adding more protein to your diet will not only help in muscle recovery but will also ensure that you don’t get hunger pangs that lead to eating more junk food. Add shredded and boiled chicken to your soups, or munch on sprouts or boiled legumes to get an easy fix of protein every day.

Consume more Vitamin C— An extremely helpful antioxidant, vitamin C helps the body to fight against several infections, including COVID. Vitamin C can be found in abundance in winter fruits such as oranges, mandarins, lemons, strawberries etc. Along with this, vitamin C can also be found in gooseberries, ginger, and turmeric.

Add Omega 3 Fatty Acids to your diet— Foods such as fresh fish, fish oil, nuts, and seeds are natural reservoirs of Omega 3 Fatty Acids greatly help in keeping the immune system healthy and working. Other sources of this essential acid are eggs, Brussels sprouts and plant oils which are good alternatives for people avoiding fish and meat.

Find ways to consume more Zinc— While several people immediately take to supplements when they find a shortfall of this mineral, there are several natural ways to consume zinc as well. It is found in meat, several types of shellfish such as prawns and crabs, legumes such as chickpeas and beans, and even pumpkin and sesame seeds.

