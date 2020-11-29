Winter Special: Healthy and Filling Soups One Should Try at Home

Winter is here and so is the season for hot chocolate, coffee and plum cake. We all love to snuggle the blanket with some beverage or a bowl of soup, which is not only filling and delicious but is also extremely nutritious.

Here is a list of some soups that are not only tasty and popular but are also healthy:

Chicken Soup: This is an all-time favourite soup of most non-vegetarians. In order to make a good chicken soup at home, take a couple of carrots, spinach leaves, tomatoes, onions and cleaned chicken in a cooker. Boil all these ingredients. Once done, segregate the chicken from the vegetable mix. Blend the vegetables together. In a pan put some butter and sauté the chicken in then add vegetables along with salt as per taste. Give everything a quick boil. Garnish with cream and parsley. Soup is ready!

Mushroom Soup: This is a soup that needs no description as it is liked by kids and adults alike. Mushroom is good for health as it contains B vitamins: riboflavin, niacin, and pantothenic acid. The combination helps protect heart health. To prepare this, all you need is some sliced or chopped mushrooms, garlic, onion and wheat. Start the cooking process by putting butter in a pan. Next, put onion and garlic and stir. Add mushrooms next and wait till they are light brown. After this add some atta and mix well. Wait for 2-3 minutes and then add water, salt, pepper, and some oregano in it. The soup will start to bubble and froth. Allow the soup to summer as it thickens. Garnish with coriander and serve hot!

Carrot and Ginger soup: Carrots are rich in Vitamin A which is good for eyesight and ginger is an agent for providing warmth to the body among many other nutritional benefits. Put chopped carrots, onions and grated ginger in a greased pan and sauté all vegetables together for some minutes. Once that is done, put water and let it cook on medium flame. Turn off the flame only when the vegetables are soft. Next, let it cool and then put in a blender and churn till you get a thick and smooth substance. Now, put the puree in a pan add butter, salt and pepper as per taste. Voila!

Tomato soup: Is there even a soup that is more popular than this one? The classic tomato soup has been existing for a long time. To make this, all you need is onions, garlic and tomatoes. Put chopped onion and garlic in a buttered pan and sauté well. Now, add chopped tomatoes as per taste. Cover the pan and allow it to cook well. Next, use a handheld blender to convert the mixture into a smooth puree. Once done strain and add the puree back in the pan. Add water and boil again. Garnish with cream and a cube of butter.