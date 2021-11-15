Winters are Here. Follow These Steps to Keep Your Hands, Feet Warm

Winters are here and some of us feel colder than others. It’s important to keep yourself warm and protect against diseases that strike in this weather. In winters, some people’s hands and feet get a lot colder because the blood circulation towards them starts decreasing, thereby depriving those parts of the necessary warmth. However, there is no need to worry about this process since it is perfectly natural. Below are some of the ways you can keep your hands and feet warm in winter.

You should wear warm clothes: If your hands and feet get cold in winter, you should always wear full-sleeved clothes paired with full-length pants. While going out, wear warm coats and warm socks. Always try to wear tight clothes, especially turtleneck ones.

Wear sweaters: You must always wear sweaters while going out. Wearing woollen clothes can create insulation in your body whereas blood flow remains the same in all parts of the body.

Exercise daily: Exercising daily can help you get rid of the cold. Take a morning walk. Walking also helps improve blood circulation.

Use a heating pad: If your body has difficulty staying warm, it is best to use an electric heating pad. Various types of heating pads are available in the market.

Massage with oil: Excessive cold can be dealt with by massaging the body with lukewarm oil. Massaging serves to increase blood circulation in the fingers and toes, which serves to improve the supply of oxygen. This also gets rid of itching and stiffness in the toes and fingers.

Rock salt is effective: Rock salt has a huge ability to maintain body heat and prevent it from escaping outside. They also reduce pain and swelling. Soak your feet in a tub of hot water which is infused with rock salt.

Drink enough water: Some people drink less water in winter owing to the lack of thirstiness. However, this disrupts blood circulation which in turn affects body heat. So, make sure to drink enough water in winter.

