Wish to Wear a Blazer to Work? Here's How You Can Style It

You can keep it comfy and chic at work with a basic blazer, but it is important to style it right.Ruyant Matthieu, Offer Director at Promod, and Radhika Singhal, In-House Fashion Expert at FabAlley, tell how:* You can try monochrome for office look. A casual grey blazer is ideal for an everyday office look. You can pair it with a peplum top and slim tailored trousers with stilettos to give smart formal look.* Feel cold in office? Just throw a black or white blazer as a much needed layer. This will give you a chic and stylish look.* For a casual Friday, wear a checkered blazer over your old comfort denim to have a polish edgy look. The blazer will drastically dress up your old jeans and a T-shirt, totally transforming the outfit. You can further add bright heels and clutch to make a perfect outfit for casual lunch meeting or dinner date.* You can toss the blazer over your shoulders, simply drape it on you. This French look will make you look elegant and professional.* A pencil skirt and a white button-down shirt paired with a checkered single-breasted blazer looks really confident and chic at work.* A fitted blazer makes distressed jeans look much less casual and appropriate for work-wear.* Add a long blazer that skims the bottom of your favourite short summer dress and you can wear it all fall and winter long at work.* A grey blazer and chambray shirt paired with a sequined skirt and strappy heels can add a very polished aesthetic to your outfit at work.