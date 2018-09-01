English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wish to Wear a Blazer to Work? Here's How You Can Style It
A pencil skirt and a white button-down shirt paired with a checkered single-breasted blazer looks really confident and chic at work.
(File photo of Priyanka Chopra)
Loading...
You can keep it comfy and chic at work with a basic blazer, but it is important to style it right.
Ruyant Matthieu, Offer Director at Promod, and Radhika Singhal, In-House Fashion Expert at FabAlley, tell how:
* You can try monochrome for office look. A casual grey blazer is ideal for an everyday office look. You can pair it with a peplum top and slim tailored trousers with stilettos to give smart formal look.
* Feel cold in office? Just throw a black or white blazer as a much needed layer. This will give you a chic and stylish look.
* For a casual Friday, wear a checkered blazer over your old comfort denim to have a polish edgy look. The blazer will drastically dress up your old jeans and a T-shirt, totally transforming the outfit. You can further add bright heels and clutch to make a perfect outfit for casual lunch meeting or dinner date.
* You can toss the blazer over your shoulders, simply drape it on you. This French look will make you look elegant and professional.
* A pencil skirt and a white button-down shirt paired with a checkered single-breasted blazer looks really confident and chic at work.
* A fitted blazer makes distressed jeans look much less casual and appropriate for work-wear.
* Add a long blazer that skims the bottom of your favourite short summer dress and you can wear it all fall and winter long at work.
* A grey blazer and chambray shirt paired with a sequined skirt and strappy heels can add a very polished aesthetic to your outfit at work.
Ruyant Matthieu, Offer Director at Promod, and Radhika Singhal, In-House Fashion Expert at FabAlley, tell how:
* You can try monochrome for office look. A casual grey blazer is ideal for an everyday office look. You can pair it with a peplum top and slim tailored trousers with stilettos to give smart formal look.
* Feel cold in office? Just throw a black or white blazer as a much needed layer. This will give you a chic and stylish look.
* For a casual Friday, wear a checkered blazer over your old comfort denim to have a polish edgy look. The blazer will drastically dress up your old jeans and a T-shirt, totally transforming the outfit. You can further add bright heels and clutch to make a perfect outfit for casual lunch meeting or dinner date.
* You can toss the blazer over your shoulders, simply drape it on you. This French look will make you look elegant and professional.
* A pencil skirt and a white button-down shirt paired with a checkered single-breasted blazer looks really confident and chic at work.
* A fitted blazer makes distressed jeans look much less casual and appropriate for work-wear.
* Add a long blazer that skims the bottom of your favourite short summer dress and you can wear it all fall and winter long at work.
* A grey blazer and chambray shirt paired with a sequined skirt and strappy heels can add a very polished aesthetic to your outfit at work.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Pujara Earns Praise from Tendulkar, Sehwag and Others For Magnificent Century
- Reynolds: Moeen Ali Fashions Sparkling Resurrection in Whites at Southampton
- Swara Bhaskar on Masturbation Scene: Believed in The Role and Did It
- Navya Turns Muse for Mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda as She Launches Debut Fashion Line
- Sony Xperia XZ3 With Android 9 Pie And Bravia TV Inspired HDR OLED Display Launched
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...