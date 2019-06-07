Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

With 85 Per Cent Accuracy, Math Can Predict an Actor's Future: Study

Researchers developed a method that can analyse actors' success on the silver screen and predict his productive years.

IANS

Updated:June 7, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
With 85 Per Cent Accuracy, Math Can Predict an Actor's Future: Study
Image for representation.
Loading...

Researchers have developed an algorithm that predicts whether an actor's career has peaked and also predicts their most successful days in future, with an accuracy of 85 per cent.

The research team discovered that the most productive years for actors, defined as the year with the largest number of credited jobs, are towards the beginning of their careers.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications shows how around 70 per cent actors and actresses have careers that only last for one year.

"Our results shed light on the underlying social dynamics taking place in show business and raise questions about the fairness of the system. Our predictive model for actors is also far from the randomness that is displayed for scientists and artists," study author from the Queen Mary University of London Oliver Williams said.

For the study, the researchers used data of Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and looked at the careers of over 2.4 million actors from around the world from 1888 to 2016 to analyse and predict success on the silver screen.

They found that careers are clustered into 'hot' and 'cold' streaks, as individuals do not tend to work at a steady rate in a business where unemployment rates hover at around 90 per cent.

There is also huge evidence of gender biases in the industry, as most of the patterns were observed different for actors and actresses, the study said.

According to the outcomes, the total number of jobs in a career is underpinned by the rich-get-richer phenomenon.

What is interesting about this observation is that the rich-get-richer effects are well known to develop out of arbitrary and unpredictable random events that get amplified.

Hence, an actor's success could be down to their circumstances rather than the acting ability.

"We think the approach and methods developed in this paper could be of interest to the film industry: for example, they could provide complementary data analytics to IMDb. This does also bring with it a number of open questions," said Lucas Lacasa from the Queen Mary University of London.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram