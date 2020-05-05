With Met Gala 2020 Being Postponed, Celebs Revisit Their Previous Looks at the Event

The spread of novel coronavirus has resulted in the cancellation and postponement of various conferences and public events. The biggest fashion event of the year, the Met Gala 2020 has also been deferred in the light of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which is held on the first Monday in the month of May, couldn’t be celebrated like the usual. Taking a stroll down the memory lane, celebrities sharing throwback pics from the previous Met.

The Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker shared a picture on her Instagram, posing with Andy Cohen.

“Now And Then. X, SJ,” she captioned it.

Supermodel and actress Noami Campbell also shared some glmarous pictures from the past event, missing the good old days.

Sofia Vergara too shared a throwback from previous MET Gala gatherings.

We will be deprived of some love-clad pictures of couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake on the red carpet this year, however, the actress revisited the old memories and shared it online.

Miranda Kerr also shared a “flashaback to one of my favourite Mondays”.

Kris Jenner also shared her memories, with daughters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and rapper Kanye West.

Supermodel Iman dropped some old memories from past events. In her post, she revealed that she did not attend the event since 2016 after the death of her husband. However, she was all set to be a part this year.

Here are some other Met Gala throwbacks:

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365