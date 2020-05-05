With Met Gala 2020 Being Postponed, Celebs Revisit Their Previous Looks at the Event
Jessica Biel to Kris Jenner to Naomi Campbell, celebrities walk down the memory lane to share pictures from their previous appearances at the Met Gala.
The spread of novel coronavirus has resulted in the cancellation and postponement of various conferences and public events. The biggest fashion event of the year, the Met Gala 2020 has also been deferred in the light of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which is held on the first Monday in the month of May, couldn’t be celebrated like the usual. Taking a stroll down the memory lane, celebrities sharing throwback pics from the previous Met.
The Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker shared a picture on her Instagram, posing with Andy Cohen.
“Now And Then. X, SJ,” she captioned it.
Supermodel and actress Noami Campbell also shared some glmarous pictures from the past event, missing the good old days.
Sofia Vergara too shared a throwback from previous MET Gala gatherings.
We will be deprived of some love-clad pictures of couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake on the red carpet this year, however, the actress revisited the old memories and shared it online.
Miranda Kerr also shared a “flashaback to one of my favourite Mondays”.
Kris Jenner also shared her memories, with daughters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and rapper Kanye West.
Supermodel Iman dropped some old memories from past events. In her post, she revealed that she did not attend the event since 2016 after the death of her husband. However, she was all set to be a part this year.
View this post on Instagram
It is what we know as The First Monday in May. But whatever you call it attending it or think it might be if you’re not…It’s that …. and much more, darlings! The drama of it all wether it is on the ascending red carpet Met stairway, the whiplash of trying to get a glimpse of who is who and last minute of re-arranging of the seating at your assigned table. And let’s not even mention what happens in the bathrooms… much more than selfies! (All respectable behavior but can’t share it with you…. take your mind out of gutter!) I haven’t been to the Met Gala since the passing of my husband but intended to attend it with full regalia this year…. but, alas, here we are! At home remembering Met Gala past. I have faith & hope that we will be there again next year …. There will be another Met Gala! #MetGalaMemories
Here are some other Met Gala throwbacks:
View this post on Instagram
Today would have been the #METGala 2020! Fashion has always been one of the most important industries, some of my best & closest friends and colleagues work in fashion. I have some amazing memories from the #METGala over the years ❤️ love you all cant wait to see you all soon ❤️
