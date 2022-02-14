With the Help of Israeli Technology, Tripura to Witness Agricultural Development Soon

Tripura, with the help of Israeli technology, will soon witness a growth in its agriculture. It’s been almost 14 years since the first stage of the Indo-Israeli Agricultural Cooperation Project started in 2008 and since then, the Israeli government has lent its technology to enhance agricultural production in Tripura. The motive is to improve the productivity and quality of vegetables in the state using the latest technology. In the latest update, it has been said that the government is planning to set up a horticultural research center in Tripura in collaboration with Israel.

Recently, Yair Eshel, the agriculture officer at the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, touched down in Tripura on a three-day visit. The purpose of his visit is to analyze the use of Israeli technology for agriculture in the state and form new plans to improve irrigation and fertilizing methods using the new and latest technology.

Eshel, on the second day of his visit, stopped by the Horticulture and Fruit Research Center that is run by the Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation of the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare in Agartala’s Nagichhara. Along with him, Dr. Phani Bhushan Jamatia, Director of Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Dr Rahib Ghosh, Deputy Director and Dr Deepak Baidya, Deputy Director also visited the center. For a couple of hours, he examined the fruit research center’s vegetable plots, various types of fruit plots, as well as the activities of the center and enquired about fertilizer application, irrigation and orchard systems, and maintenance of crops.

As per a report in East Mojo, Eshel was happy with the way fruits and vegetables have been cultivated in Tripura, however, he maintained that the use of the latest technology for better results still lacking in the state. “Israel will provide technical assistance to further improve agriculture in the state of Tripura. Besides, some advanced methods of cultivating vegetables and other crops will also be taught,” he was quoted as saying by East Mojo.

After their visit to Horticulture and Fruit Research Center, Eshel put forward his ideas and suggestions for the betterment of the agricultural sector in Tripura. Dr Jamatia, who accompanied him on the visit, said that the suggestions will be implemented and initiatives will be taken to educate farmers about using these technologies, reported East Mojo.

