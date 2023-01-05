Witness Winged Beauty At Annual Flamingo Festival in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore District

On social media platforms, you might have seen photographers and bird watchers flock to Delhi’s Yamuna Ghats to get a glimpse of the migratory birds. Who doesn’t love to witness the migratory birds around the world in one place? If you love to experience something like this then you may want to add this to your itinerary or head to Andhra Pradesh this winter to witness the ongoing Flamingo Festival. The annual Flamingo Festival which was put on hold due to the pandemic COVID-19 is happening across Andhra Pradesh from January 3 till January 5.

The celebration is taking in several parts of the Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh including Sullurpeta, Atikanithippa, Nelapattu and BV Palem. It also rejoices in the arrival of waves of migratory birds to the Indian subcontinent. It is a treat for the eyes of nature lovers, birdwatchers and photographers to witness the birds’ breed nest and feed. For decades, people from around the world and across the country have flocked to Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary and Pulicat Lake to watch these birds wade and catch food in the shallow lake waters.

The festival is a site to behold as the migratory birds have flown in from as far away as Siberia and other Himalayan highlands. The local communities have also organised fun activities for tourists to keep them entertained. The main festival venue is at Sullurpeta town where exhibition stalls feature various departments like forestry and animal husbandry.

The festival at the Nelapattu bird sanctuary also captures the attention of visitors including school students. Other than flamingos, the festival also witnesses pelicans, storks and other migratory birds as they flock together nesting on the baring trees and perches surrounding the wetlands and lakes.

During the festival, bird photography contests and environment education sensitization programmes are also organised for people.

How can you reach the annual flamingo festival?

The nearest airport is Tirupati which is 100 km away from the location. The nearest convenient railway station is Nellore which is 40 kilometres away from the festival.

