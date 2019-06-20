Woman Has Miracle Baby After Having Both Fallopian Tubes Removed

A woman, who had both her fallopian tubes removed, gave birth to a healthy baby boy in the first documented case ever. The woman, Elizabeth Koug, hailing from Missouri, had both her tubes removed in 2015 after having three children.

However, according to a report published in the Daily Mail, the 39-year-old started showing tell-tale signs of pregnancy in 2018, and after taking a pregnancy test, followed by an ultrasound, found out that she was pregnant with her fourth child.

The baby, named Benjamin, was born in March and doctors even checked during delivery to confirm if the tubes had indeed been removed or not.

Speaking to Good Morning America, doctors who attended to her said that there have only been three other such cases recorded in medical literature, but this is the first that resulted in a healthy birth.

Notably, the operation, known as bilateral salpingectomy, which Kough had gotten, is usually a nearly foolproof method of contraception.

While in most cases, this would result in an ectopic pregnancy, where the fertilized egg attached itself outside of the womb, but in Kough's case, the baby was found to be developing inside the uterus.

Her doctors at Meritas Health in Kansas City were unable to explain it.

While they confirmed that Koug hadn't gotten pregnant via in-vitro fertilization, they believe that the now mum-of-four’s egg travelled to one of the uterine horns, where the fallopian tube used to be attached, and passed through to a fistula to end up in the uterus, causing the pregnancy.