Women are Becoming Prone to Heart Diseases Every Year, Know the Reasons

Heart diseases are common these days. While sedentary lifestyle has been playing a major part in deteriorating heart health in the last few years, COVID-19 is also weakening the heart. Men and women suffer from heart diseases but the reasons might differ for both. Many studies have shown that women are more prone to heart disease. According to Centres of Diseases Control and Prevention, one out of five women in the United States dies due to a heart attack.

A report published in The Lancet last year also highlighted that cardiovascular diseases are rising among females in all countries, including India. The study also called for attention and awareness so that the numbers can be reduced by 2030.

The symptoms of heart attack vary in males and females, because of which females do not pay attention to the declining heart health and often ignore the symptoms until it becomes fatal. There are many underlying reasons for the increased rate of heart attacks in females that need immediate attention. Let’s look at some of the reasons why heart diseases are rising among women globally.

Menopause

Menopause marks the end of the menstrual cycle in women. Women usually get their last menstrual cycle after the age of 50. Due to menopause, the level of estrogen hormone decreases and this leads to the increased risk of heart attacks. Pregnancy Complications

Some women might face a lot of complications during their pregnancy such as high blood pressure that can cause blood vessels supplying blood and oxygen to the brain to become blocked or even worse, burst, eventually leading to heart failure. Diabetes

Diabetes brings a lot of other problems like hypertension and cholesterol. Due to high blood sugar and cholesterol, the blood vessels get blocked, creating pressure on the heart. If not controlled on time, then diabetes can become a reason for cardiac arrest. Stress or Depression

An imbalanced emotional state takes a dig at a woman’s heart at a higher rate than a man’s. Stress and depression make it difficult for a person to live a healthy life which makes one make wrong choices. An unhealthy lifestyle puts heart health at risk making women more prone to a heart attack.

