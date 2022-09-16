Women Are Twice More Likely To Suffer From Long COVID-19: WHO Report

As experts delve further into comprehending the complexities of the COVID-19 infections, many alarming and unprecedented facts are coming to light. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago, its implications are still being widely felt to date, and this will be expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly urged countries to invest in scientific research and rehabilitation, citing the serious repercussions. A report on Post-COVID disorders with a comprehensive list of symptoms was released by the UN health agency in December 2021. It was discovered over time, that the illness had a wide slew of additional diagnoses, some of which could be fatal.

The WHO data also backs a number of studies that found women experience long-term COVID in a more severe way than men. According to a new WHO report, “The modelling also suggests that women are twice as likely as men to have a long COVID.” Additionally, in severe COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalisation, one in three females and one in five males are likely to develop long COVID.

The long-term effects of COVID-19 have been identified by the WHO as fatigue, dyspnea, and cognitive impairment. According to the global health observer, prolonged suffering is more inclined to have an effect on psychological well-being. Female patients reported a wide range of symptoms, such as fatigue, ear, nose, and throat issues, anxiety disorders and gastrointestinal issues. According to a University of Minnesota study, men were significantly more likely than women to experience endocrinological disorders like diabetes and kidney disease.

Over 144 million people worldwide are reportedly impacted by long COVID-19, according to a recent study. Furthermore, between 10 and 20 per cent of those who contracted the coronavirus actually exhibit prolonged COVID-19 symptoms. This indicates that 4% of those who have contracted the virus may have long COVID, though this number could actually be significantly greater given the fact that now many people did not get tested for it.

