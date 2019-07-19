Take the pledge to vote

Women Hold Themselves Back at Work: Survey

It added that just five out of every 10 women are able to ask for the salary they think they deserve.

IANS

Updated:July 19, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
Women Hold Themselves Back at Work: Survey
Representative Image: Getty Images
While most young Indian women feel that women can pursue careers that were not previously available to them, only half are actually able to pursue a career of their choice, a new survey has revealed.

The research study by skincare brand Ponds, conducted on 1,000 women aged between 18 and 35 and living across India's metro areas, showed the glaring gap between perception and practice for women.

The survey also said that among the 85 per cent women who say that more and more women are starting businesses, just 58 per cent are able to go ahead with this.

It added that just five out of every 10 women are able to ask for the salary they think they deserve.

"Almost 9 in 10 (89 per cent) feel that women today can openly speak their mind at work and in meetings; however, only about six in 10 (62 per cent) end up doing so themselves."

