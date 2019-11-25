Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Women in Underprivileged Neighborhoods Face More Violence, Says Study

The study found that women who had lived in the most deprived neighborhoods for longer duration over their childhoods were 36 per cent more likely to experience intimate partner violence between ages 18 and 21.

IANS

Updated:November 25, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Women in Underprivileged Neighborhoods Face More Violence, Says Study
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Highwaystarz-Photography/ Istock.com)

Women who spend longer periods of their early lives in less affluent neighborhoods are at a greater risk of experiencing violence during their early adulthood's at the hands of their intimate partners, according to a new study.

The research, led by the University of Oxford with the University of Bristol in the UK, looked at the participants of Bristol's Children of the '90s study who were followed from birth and reported on their experiences of intimate partner violence between ages 18 and 21.

The researchers examined the level of deprivation in women's neighborhoods over the first 18 years of their lives.

"This is the first UK study, to our knowledge, to demonstrate that long-term exposure to deprived neighborhoods appears to be an important factor contributing to increased risks of violent victimization in young women by their partners," said the study's senior author David Humphreys from the University of Oxford.

The study, published in the journal Epidemiology, found that women who had lived in the most deprived neighborhoods for longer duration over their childhoods were 36 per cent more likely to experience intimate partner violence between ages 18 and 21.

They also experienced this violence more frequently than women who had spent less or no time living in the deprived neighborhoods.

Neighborhood deprivation is often thought to increase this risk, in part because neighborhoods with fewer social and economic resources tend to have higher rates of public forms of violence, like burglary and vandalism.

"Intimate partner violence is a major public health problem in the UK and beyond. To develop more effective prevention strategies, we need a better understanding of what causes this violence in the first instance," said the study's lead author Alexa Yakubovich.

The research adds to the evidence that economic inequality and deprivation, even at a neighborhood level, increases a woman's risk of experiencing abuse.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram