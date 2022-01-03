Every year on January 3, Women Rock! Day is observed. It is a day designated to recognise the many great women who have pioneered the rock genre and made huge waves in the music industry. By breaking into male-dominated sectors, these women cleared the way for future generations. On this day, we honour the numerous female musicians who were trailblazers in their own sense.

Why Women Rock Day is Observed?

Women Rock Day was first observed in 1987 when Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul, became the first lady to be honoured in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It began accepting new members in 1986. Many women, including Franklin, Janis Joplin, Patti Smith, Joni Mitchell, and others, were inducted. The purpose of this day is to empower and support women who wish to succeed in the rock and roll industry.

Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, or Buddy Holly — whenever it comes to rock & roll, it is typically male musicians and performers who are hailed as the genre’s builders, pioneers, and torchbearers. However, it was prominent solo performers such as Grace Slick and Janis Joplin, as well as female rock bands such as The Runaways, who helped pave the way for female musicians to perform openly. Since then, numerous women have carved out a place for themselves in the mainstream rock world.

How to celebrate Women Rock! Day?

Support Female Artists: There is no better way to express your support for your favourite female musicians and demonstrate that their music is worthwhile than by purchasing and listening to it. Buy a tangible copy – a CD or a vintage vinyl — or listen to their music on one of the numerous legal digital platforms accessible today.

Create a playlist: If you enjoy creating themed playlists, this is your chance. Make a playlist of women’s rock songs and maybe you’ll discover some new music along the way.

Learn more about the classics: Are you more of a bookworm than a music fan? That’s good, too, because there are lots of music articles on women in rock on the internet. Read about the greatest of all time and be inspired by their tales.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.