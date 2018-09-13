English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Women Should be Proud of Their Beauty, Says Janhvi Kapoor
Jahnvi Kapoor says today every woman should be proud of her beauty and not feel unapologetic about it.
(Photo: Janvhi Kapoor/ Instagram)
Jahnvi Kapoor says today every woman should be proud of her beauty and not feel unapologetic about it.
"Every woman has a different journey when it comes to beauty and they should be proud of it. They don't need to follow anyone as no two things can ever be same and at the same time be unapologetic about it," Jahnvi told reporters here on Wednesday at an event.
Jahnvi has been appointed as the ambassador of beauty brand Nykaa and she feels honoured as this her first professional association.
"It is human nature that you want to have a control over the way you look.. It is a form of self expression. I take great deal of interest in it. Even while growing up I have seen my mom getting ready for shoots and events. One of the vivid memories that I have is that she was so good at doing make up."
The Dhadak actor prefers keeping it simple and often indulges in home made techniques for a healthy skin.
"Today, people are leaning towards looking more natural and this is something I enjoy much more. I love shades that are more natural and simple as opposed to heavy," she added.
Janhvi will be seen next in Karan Johar's Takht also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar.
"I am excited (about the film)," she said, without talking much about the film.
The period drama film is set to release in 2020.
