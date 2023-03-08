INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2023: As the International Women’s Day is approaching, many companies and organisations are looking for ways to show appreciation to their female employees, colleagues, clients, and business partners. Corporate gifts can be a great way to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of the women in your professional network.

To treat your boss, colleagues, or clients this International Women’s Day, check out 8 ideal corporate gifts that are sure to make them feel valued and appreciated.

Personalised Tote Bag

A personalised tote bag is both stylish and practical. You can customise it with her name, initials, or favorite quote. This gift is perfect for carrying work essentials, lunch boxes, or travel items, and it will remind her of your thoughtful gesture every time she uses it. Desk Accessories

Another gift idea is to give desk accessories. You could gift her a personalised desk nameplate, a stylish pen holder, a set of motivational sticky notes, or a desk plant. This gift is both practical and decorative, making her workspace feel more personalised and inviting. Personalised Stationery Set

A personalised stationery set is a thoughtful and practical gift for any professional woman. You can customize it with her name, initials, or a special message. For women who love to write handwritten notes or letters, this gift can do wonders to her and it will make them feel special every time she uses it. E-Reader

For the book lover, an e-reader is a thoughtful and practical gift. This device allows her to access thousands of books at her fingertips, making it perfect for commuting or traveling. This gesture will surely impress the woman and show that you understand her interests and hobbies. Personalised Journal

Women love to journal, and a personalized journal is a perfect gift to show your appreciation for your female colleagues or employees. You can choose from a range of designs and add a personal touch by adding their names or initials on the cover. Desk Plant

Plants are not only aesthetically pleasing but also great for improving air quality and reducing stress. A small desk plant like a succulent or a mini herb garden would make a lovely gift for women who spend most of their time at their desks. Scented Candles

Candles are an excellent gift for any occasion, and scented candles can help create a relaxing and soothing environment. You can choose from a variety of fragrances like lavender, vanilla, or citrus, and opt for personalised candle labels with a Women’s Day message. Coffee Mug

A personalised coffee mug with an inspiring quote or message can be a daily reminder for your female colleagues or employees to start their day with positivity and motivation. You can also add a packet of premium coffee or tea to complete the gift.

