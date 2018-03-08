Women's Day Special: Signs You Might Have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Have you missed a few periods lately? It could be a sign you're pregnant – but it could also be a sign of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels. Women with PCOS produce higher-than-normal amounts of male hormones. This hormone imbalance causes them to skip menstrual periods and makes it harder for them to get pregnant. PCOS can lead to increased risk of some serious medical health issues for women down the road, so it's important to know the symptoms and get the right treatment and diagnosis. Many women have PCOS but don’t know it. It is a health problem that affects one in 10 women of childbearing age and up to 70 percent of women with PCOS don't get diagnosed. Here, 8 signs you might want to schedule an appointment with your doctor.About half of women with PCOS will have weight gain and obesity that is difficult to manage.Many women with PCOS report increased fatigue and low energy. Related issues such as poor sleep may contribute to the feeling of fatigue.Areas affected by excess hair growth may include the face, arms, back, chest, thumbs, toes, and abdomen. Hirsutism related to PCOS is due to hormonal changes in androgens.Hair loss related to PCOS may increase in middle age. Brittle and dry hair is also one of the symptom.PCOS is a leading cause of infertility. When your body doesn't create enough progesterone for a complete menstrual cycle, it causes undeveloped eggs to turn into cysts in your ovaries. The cysts then prevent healthy eggs from travelling down your fallopian tubes and into your uterus.A face full of pimples post-puberty is also a symptom. Since an influx of hormones at puberty often causes acne, it's understandable that the excess hormones caused by PCOS would do the same. Other skin changes such as the development of skin tags and darkened patches of skin are also related to PCOS.Having PCOS can increase the likelihood of mood swings, depression, and anxiety.Pelvic pain. Pelvic pain may occur with periods, along with heavy bleeding. Pain may also occur when a woman isn’t bleeding.Women with PCOS often report problems such as insomnia or poor sleep. There are many factors that can affect sleep, but PCOS has been linked to a sleep disorder called sleep apnea. With sleep apnea, a person will stop breathing for short periods of time during sleep.