English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Women's Day Special: Signs You Might Have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
70 percent of women with PCOS never get diagnosed.
Representative Image: Getty Images
Have you missed a few periods lately? It could be a sign you're pregnant – but it could also be a sign of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels. Women with PCOS produce higher-than-normal amounts of male hormones. This hormone imbalance causes them to skip menstrual periods and makes it harder for them to get pregnant. PCOS can lead to increased risk of some serious medical health issues for women down the road, so it's important to know the symptoms and get the right treatment and diagnosis. Many women have PCOS but don’t know it. It is a health problem that affects one in 10 women of childbearing age and up to 70 percent of women with PCOS don't get diagnosed. Here, 8 signs you might want to schedule an appointment with your doctor.
1) Weight gain
About half of women with PCOS will have weight gain and obesity that is difficult to manage.
2) Fatigue
Many women with PCOS report increased fatigue and low energy. Related issues such as poor sleep may contribute to the feeling of fatigue.
3) Unwanted hair growth
Areas affected by excess hair growth may include the face, arms, back, chest, thumbs, toes, and abdomen. Hirsutism related to PCOS is due to hormonal changes in androgens.
4) Thinning hair on the head
Hair loss related to PCOS may increase in middle age. Brittle and dry hair is also one of the symptom.
5) Infertility
PCOS is a leading cause of infertility. When your body doesn't create enough progesterone for a complete menstrual cycle, it causes undeveloped eggs to turn into cysts in your ovaries. The cysts then prevent healthy eggs from travelling down your fallopian tubes and into your uterus.
6) Acne
A face full of pimples post-puberty is also a symptom. Since an influx of hormones at puberty often causes acne, it's understandable that the excess hormones caused by PCOS would do the same. Other skin changes such as the development of skin tags and darkened patches of skin are also related to PCOS.
7) Mood changes
Having PCOS can increase the likelihood of mood swings, depression, and anxiety.
Pelvic pain. Pelvic pain may occur with periods, along with heavy bleeding. Pain may also occur when a woman isn’t bleeding.
8) Sleep problems
Women with PCOS often report problems such as insomnia or poor sleep. There are many factors that can affect sleep, but PCOS has been linked to a sleep disorder called sleep apnea. With sleep apnea, a person will stop breathing for short periods of time during sleep.
Also Watch
1) Weight gain
About half of women with PCOS will have weight gain and obesity that is difficult to manage.
2) Fatigue
Many women with PCOS report increased fatigue and low energy. Related issues such as poor sleep may contribute to the feeling of fatigue.
3) Unwanted hair growth
Areas affected by excess hair growth may include the face, arms, back, chest, thumbs, toes, and abdomen. Hirsutism related to PCOS is due to hormonal changes in androgens.
4) Thinning hair on the head
Hair loss related to PCOS may increase in middle age. Brittle and dry hair is also one of the symptom.
5) Infertility
PCOS is a leading cause of infertility. When your body doesn't create enough progesterone for a complete menstrual cycle, it causes undeveloped eggs to turn into cysts in your ovaries. The cysts then prevent healthy eggs from travelling down your fallopian tubes and into your uterus.
6) Acne
A face full of pimples post-puberty is also a symptom. Since an influx of hormones at puberty often causes acne, it's understandable that the excess hormones caused by PCOS would do the same. Other skin changes such as the development of skin tags and darkened patches of skin are also related to PCOS.
7) Mood changes
Having PCOS can increase the likelihood of mood swings, depression, and anxiety.
Pelvic pain. Pelvic pain may occur with periods, along with heavy bleeding. Pain may also occur when a woman isn’t bleeding.
8) Sleep problems
Women with PCOS often report problems such as insomnia or poor sleep. There are many factors that can affect sleep, but PCOS has been linked to a sleep disorder called sleep apnea. With sleep apnea, a person will stop breathing for short periods of time during sleep.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Swiss Ace Roger Federer Showing No Signs of Slowing Down
- Champions League: Man City Stunned by FC Basel, Progress to Last Eight
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV
- Do You Know How Much Priya Prakash Varrier is Earning Per Social Media Post?
- Sanjay Dutt's Deceased Fan Leaves All Her Money, Belongings to the Actor; Here's His Reaction