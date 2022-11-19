Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022: 5 Tips to Encourage a Business Woman

WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEURSHIP DAY: Over the years, the world has seen a rise in women entrepreneurs which has contributed to the economic growth and stability of their respective countries. Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, on November 19 every year, commemorates the contribution women make to the economy and aims to promote a more welcoming environment for businesswomen. However, there are still many challenges females face on their journey to higher ranks. The Glass Ceiling Effect perfectly outlines the barriers that stop women and minorities from rising to these ranks.

This Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, take a look at these five tips to help a businesswoman soar to new heights:

Feedback And Competitive Research

If you want your business to flourish, it is essential to take feedback from industry experts. This can help you understand not only the shortcomings of your business but also what you are doing right. In a similar way, conducting competitive research can also help you better understand the market.

This includes understanding what your competitors, including women experts, are offering as well as understanding what your consumers need. Do not shy away from reading negative reviews and ask people how they think your products or services can be improved.

Network At Its Finest

Business is not something that can be done alone. Do not be scared to ask for help, collaborate, and connect. Networking can also help you get both mentorship and accountability. If you are ever overwhelmed or feel stuck, it is these meaningful networks that you form that can help sort things out for you.

Set Goals And Visions

Every entrepreneur who wants to achieve something big must have goals and visions laid out for them. This includes both long term and short term goals and visions. Keep a track of what you want your company to do immediately and what you plan to achieve in 5, 10, and 15 years. This should also be done for where you see yourself in the short term and where you think you will be in years to come.

Flexible Environment

It is essential for your growth to have a proper balance between your work and home life. Burying your head at work all day can leave you feeling dull and cause burnout. To avoid such a situation, try finding a hobby for yourself, make time for family and friends. Make sure your day consists of more than just work. This is crucial not just for the growth of your business but for your mental well-being.

Keep Learning

Learning is a lifelong process and it is never too late to indulge in it. Market is an ever changing place. To thrive, you must be at the top of your game. Look for courses and mentorship programs related to your field of business. If you keep learning, you will find newer and more unique ways to grow your business.

