Women's Equality Day 2021: 5 Women Leaders Who Inspire Us

Transition is a difficult situation to be in, especially if you’ve been conditioned to believe a certain way since birth. Women are right in the middle of a confluence right now, trapped between the two storms of patriarchal authoritarianism and the storm of liberation and self-acceptance. Two conflicting schools of thinking battle it out in a woman’s mind, leaving her with a muddled sense of self. Fortunately, women all around the world are rising up and stepping out. It serves as a light for people to accept themselves.

On the occasion of Women’s Equality Day, we’ve compiled a list of such women leaders from all around the world who have been inspiring others, shattering glass ceilings and forging their own paths—all while pulling others up and setting an example for the next era of female leaders.

Indira Gandhi: Former Prime Minister, India

Indira Gandhi still remains India’s only female Prime Minister. She held the position for three terms in a row before going on to serve an extraordinary fourth term. During her period, Indian freedom and therefore politics were still in their infancy, and she helped to mould a freshly born India as a democratic country. She was a major player in the Indian National Congress and did not let obstacles such as being ousted from the party stop her from pursuing her goals. Her unwavering attitude serves as an example to women all around the world.

Jacinda Ardern: Prime minister, New Zealand

Jacinda Ardern and her Labour Party won a resounding win in 2020 October’s election and have been widely praised for managing one of the world’s most successful coronavirus responses. She wasted no time in assembling New Zealand’s most diverse government in its history. Eight of the group’s twenty members are female, five are Mori, three are Pasifika, and three are LGBTQ+. For the first time, a cabinet that properly represents all New Zealanders has been formed.

Kamala Harris: Vice -President, United States of America

Kamala Harris was breaking barriers long before she became the first female Vice President of the United States. Harris has spent a lot of time in places where no one else looks like her. She is an accomplished lawyer and senator. During difficult circumstances, she has a positive outlook for the future and tries to better the world and inspire future leaders. It’s extremely inspirational to see a woman reach the White House, regardless of politics.

Indira Nooyi, Businesswomen

When Indra Nooyi became the CEO of the world’s second-largest business, she made the whole world sit up and take note. She excelled academically as a kid and went on to pursue degree from IIM Calcutta and then the Yale School of Management. In 2008, Forbes rated her fourth among the most powerful women in business. She was not satisfied with being second best, and in 2009 she topped the list to improve her own position. She has a large array of titles to her name, including being the world’s third most powerful mother.

