Women’s Equality Day 2021: Here's How Women Can Support and Empower Each Other

Women’s Equality Day observed on August 26 in the US is a way to acknowledge the consistent endeavours of women to achieve equality. In the road to transcend inequality, stereotypes, what is interesting to note is that women can attain and do incredible things, inspire each other, have an extraordinary life when they stand united. After all, empowered women empower women. It is believed that women who support women are more successful. Several studies have in fact revealed that women thrive from collaboration rather than competition.

On Women’s Equality Day, here’s a quick look at how women can support and empower each other:

Share your story

The thing is, women encounter unconscious biases in their path to success; however, such hurdles can be dealt well, if deeper connections can be established with other women who can share their stories, experiences. There is so much that women go through in terms of trials and tribulations in life. It is best to come forward and share the story. This will enable other women to feel confident and not feel alone in their journey. It establishes relatability. Also, ensure the voices of other women are heard.

Encourage other women, cheer them up

It makes immense difference when women encourage and stand up for each other. Extend warmth by congratulating each other (on big or small achievements). Use the power of social media to spread your support and cheer up each other whenever needed instead of criticising. This could serve as a great empowering tool.

Compliment

Use of positive words, giving and receiving compliments bring about a huge positive change in the mindscape. Women can boost each other by generating a positive vibe by being generous in acknowledging good work, paying compliments to each other. Such an act instils a newfound confidence, and enhances performance. It takes away the negativity away and lets one flourish, and ensures mental peace.

Be approachable and accepting

It is best to let fellow women know that they can come to another woman at any time for advice, support or to share. Try to accept and be mindful of other women’s struggles. Everyone is unique and probably has a different story of hardship. So embrace all kinds.

Being approachable, offering a shoulder to cry, or even share a laugh go a long way. Women can support and pull up other women easily by doing so.

Support a female business, collaborate and extend women network

Invest in or buy or recommend products from female led businesses. Also, don’t miss an opportunity to introduce women to other female networks and broaden the horizon. Don’t shy away from collaboration with women.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here