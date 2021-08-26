Women's Equality Day 2021: Women’s Equality is an Important Factor for Dating, Survey Finds

Modern dating has come a long way, thanks to social media and dating applications like Tinder and Bumble. With the help of dating apps, urban women have found the independence of choosing their dates and even their partners. A recent survey by Bumble India has revealed that views on social justice issues are also a determining factor when it comes to dating. This is more relevant when for singles who belong to the millennials or the Gen-Z generations.

Youngsters are becoming increasingly vocal and expressive about their take on women’s rights and gender equality, especially when it comes to dating, found Bumble’s survey.

The dating app, which gives women the power to choose their dates, has revealed that their nationwide survey has shown 86 percent of single Indians believe women’s equality is an essential deciding factor while dating someone. It was also found that 72 per cent of those who participated in the survey believe in equality of rights.

According to Times of India report, Samarpita Samaddar, the communications director at Bumble India said, “As we evolve collectively as a society, it’s hopeful to see how today’s millennials and Gen-Z in India are looking to connect with someone for whom issues such as gender equality, fighting sexism and equal pay are a priority in forming meaningful relationships.”

The survey has also found that nearly 30 per cent of single Indians will not go out on a date with someone who does not believe in gender equality and women’s rights. The feminist ideas are deeply respected and looked for in partners, especially by Bumble users who belong to the Gen-Z generation. Single Indians from this generation strongly believe in the importance of equal pay and are open to have conversations around such social justice issues with their potential partners.

The Bumble survey found that 53 per cent of single people believe equal pay is an important factor when they choose to date someone. Samaddar also said, “As per our recent study, more single Indians are likely to talk openly about equal pay and women’s rights with their partners and are unlikely to date someone who is sexist.”

