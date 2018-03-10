English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Women's Fashion Brand Uses Fabric From Solar-Powered Charkhas
A women's wear fashion brand's spring-summer line is made using eco-friendly Harit Khadi, woven through solar power-driven 'charkhas'. W for Woman, a range of contemporary ethnic wear, has partnered with government initiative Solar Charkha Mission for its new collection. The Mission is aimed at revive and promoting the handwoven fabric through a unique, solar energy based production model that can provide employment to several people in the rural and sub-urban sectors of the country.
Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Giriraj Singh appreciated efforts of bringing Harit Khadi to mainstream fashion.
"In the backdrop of Harit Khadi, we believe that this fabric weaves the social fabric of our country, as it has been the mainstay textile since the Independence days and will continue to remain an integral part of our culture," Singh said in a statement.
Dharmendra Kumar, Head, Sourcing and Supply Chain, hopes the private sector in the apparel domain help them in reaching out to masses by using their distribution channels for further adoption of this fabric in the mainstream. Fashion is no longer just about trends and innovative designs, said Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing. "It is also a means to encourage dialogue on sustainable choices," he added.
