Zareen Khan: Wonder Why it Took Long to Recognise Plus-Size Models

: Actress Zareen Khan, who was once weighed over 100 kg, feels it has taken too long for plus-size models to be recognised in India.Zareen, along with fashion designer Narendra Kumar, judged plus-size models for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week 2018 here on Thursday.She said: "It was a really good experience and I was really overwhelmed after watching this audition round because when I was in school and college, my weight was above 100 kg. When I used to buy clothes for myself that time, I didn't have a choice for fashion and these kind of auditions for plus-size people wasn't there. I just felt that why it took so much time to recognise the potential of plus-size models in India as they are equally confident and enthusiastic as compared to normal looking models".Asked about her style mantra, she said: "It is all about being confident and comfortable in whatever I am wearing. I don't follow trends and fashion blindly, which a lot of people do and then feel uncomfortable in whatever they are wearing. So, it's really important to be comfortable in your skin."Zareen, last seen on-screen in Vikram Bhatt's 1921, had recently posted a heartfelt message on her Instragram account regarding rape incidents in the country.Commenting on that, she said: "I think rape is like an epidemic and disease which is not going away from our country. There are such incidents continuously and people talk about it for sometime, but after certain time they forget about it. Then again, a new incident happens, so I feel strong actions need to be taken against rape at that very moment because it's a continuous process... No matter how much we come forward and express our views."