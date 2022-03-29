Wondering How to Exercise During Summer? Follow These Tips

The importance of exercising daily can’t be stressed enough. It is not only important to maintain a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI) but also to keep diseases at bay by increasing immunity. Now, summer is finally here and it is the perfect time to shed those winter kilos. To avoid rising temperatures and scorching heat turning into an excuse to skip the workout session, we bring you expert tips that you must remember while working out in the gym. After all, the declining COVID-19 trend has finally freed us from the coronavirus curbs, and the time is perfect to hit the gym. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the fitness and workout tips:

Consume fruits daily

Several fruits carry a high amount of water content, such as Watermelon, muskmelon, strawberries, and tomatoes among others. And therefore consuming fruits on a daily basis will not only give you the required amount of hydration but will also provide the necessary nutrients like vitamins, fibres, and minerals.

Advertisement

Stay hydrated

During the summer season, our body loses more water and salt through sweating than in the winter season, making it extremely crucial to intake water at regular intervals. Experts suggest keeping a tab on your water consumption. Not staying well hydrated may lead to dizziness, dry mouth, chapped lips, and one can also get tired easily if one is not keeping himself hydrated enough.

Nutritious diet

You must take care of your diet according to your training regime. Undeniably, taking enough calories or macronutrients is extremely crucial when you follow a proper fitness regime. The amount for such nutrition may differ for different people. For instance, if you are following a daily routine of weight training then the amount of nutrition required by your body is high compared to the person who swears by yoga.

High-intensity interval training

HIIT or high-intensity interval training includes short bouts of intense work followed by a period of active recovery of the same duration. If you don’t have enough time on your hand, then you can replace your cardio with HIIT to burn calories.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.